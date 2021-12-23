Shares in Alliar (AALR3) drop nearly 20% after deal to sell shares to Tanure fund

(Disclosure/Alerj RJ)

The shares of Alliar (AALR3) fall in session this Wednesday (22), after news changes in the company’s corporate structure. The company informed that its controllers signed a contract for the sale of up to 62.4 million common shares to the investment fund Fonte de Saúde, managed by MAM Asset Management, owned by businessman Nelson Tanure.

The operation, however, raised controversy. Taking over half of Alliar’s share capital, the Tanure fund would have to make a takeover bid (OPA) to buy the minority stake for the same amount foreseen in the transaction: R$20.50 per action.

Some investors, however, see loopholes in the terms of the contract to exclude these minority shareholders. “Relevant fact unequivocally shows an attempt to pay control premium disguised as put options,” said Vladimir Timerman, from the activist manager Esh Capital, on social networks.

At 4:12 pm (Brasilia time), Alliar’s shares retreated 19.73%, at R$ 14.36.

In the information disclosed to the market, Alliar explained that the contract provides that the current controllers will be able to sell a smaller amount of their shares, which can be decided up to five days before the closing of the operation. Therefore, it is not yet possible to define how many shares will be sold to the Tanure fund.

Thus, sellers are free to withdraw the shares from the contract without any penalty. The contract also allows the selling shareholders to opt for a put option on the fund to be exercised on the second anniversary of the contract at the same price currently offered plus interest.

The fund in question currently holds 26.91% of Alliar’s shares (AALR3) while the controlling block holds 52.75% of the shares. If all shareholders choose to immediately sell their stake, Tanure will hold 79.66% of the capital and will be required to make a public tender offer to all minority shareholders in accordance with Novo Mercado rules.

It is also worth remembering that any incidence of the obligation to carry out a public offering of shares by sale of control (OPA), by the Fonte Saúde investment fund, will only be known and confirmed with the conclusion of the transaction.

According to a statement, the closing of the operation will be subject to approval by the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (CADE).

“We now have a neutral rating for Alliar (AALR3) as risk asymmetry seems complicated at this point, with an upside potential of around 15% in a public offering scenario, but an unknown downside in the case of no public offering (a share was being traded below R$13 before the offer of R$20.50 by the controlling shareholders), states a report by Safra, which has a target price of R$17 for the company’s share.

