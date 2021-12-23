Sidnei Piva, owner of Itapemirim, has an arrest request made by a deputy to the STF

Airbus A320 from Itapemirim Transportes Aéreos





In yet another new chapter in the troubled history of Itapemirim Transportes Aéreos, the president of the Itapemirim Group, Sidnei Piva, may be ordered preventive detention, as requested by a federal deputy.

The request for the arrest of the businessman who owns the Group, therefore, owner of the airline that suspended operations and left thousands of passengers harmed, was filed with the Supreme Court (STF) last night (21), by federal deputy Evandro Roman (Patriots-PR).

According to the petition document presented by the Congress in Focus, the deputy explains the entire history of irregularities of the group before the judicial reorganization, and concludes that the group led by Sidnei Piva and also the estranged partner Camila de Souza Valdívia conducts business with “very little transparency and seems to create countless factual obstacles and legal obstacles that seem to have a single purpose: to impede the work of the Honorable Member. Court, the judicial administrator and the Public Ministry in the course of the judicial reorganization.”

The federal deputy also points out a potential criminal conduct of businessmen and that “There are more than concrete reasons to doubt the intentions of such people, especially Sidnei Piva de Jesus, who today runs the Itapemirim group practically alone and seems determined to bankrupt the companies, while enriching with it through his pro -work incompatible with the reality of recovered companies and values ​​of the Itapemirim group that have been used for a long time in transactions marked by suspicion between its companies, such as DELTA X and T’TRANS. Again: there are signs of possible management irregularities and intentional distortion of the Judicial Reorganization Plan (PRJ) especially through auctions of movable and immovable property, in addition to possible ‘default’ (or fraud) to creditors”

In addition to preventive detention and various precautionary measures of prison, the deputy requests that the STF prohibit Piva from absent from the country, through the seizure of her passport until all possible irregularities in the management marked by suspicion since 2017 have been properly clarified and remedied, and the investigations into police inquiries have been completed.





