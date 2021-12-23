Simone sees the result of work on a mansion in the USA for the 1st time

Simone, from the duo with Simaria, saw for the first time the result of the renovation in her home in Orlando, in the United States. Juliana Fernandes, the designer responsible for the project, shared the singer’s reaction, which showed her satisfaction with the new mansion.

Upon opening the mansion’s door, the sertaneja was full of praise, noting that the house “looks beautiful” and showing her excitement when seeing each of the rooms. She had already shared other visits to the site, including after giving her youngest, Zaya, who was born in February, but all before the work was finished.

Simone, her husband Kaká Diniz, and their eldest son, Henry, 7, walked around the house with a group of friends last night, shortly after arriving in Florida. On the guided tour, the family designer showed some details of the decoration, such as a lion painting and luxurious chandeliers, as well as the swimming pool and part of the kitchen and bedrooms, already completely decorated.

Simone saw finished mansion for the first time last night Image: Reproduction/Instagram

“Heavens, I’m shocked. My God, what a beautiful thing,” she was excited as she entered the kitchen, integrated with the dining room.

“Merry Christmas, Brazil. This is my Christmas video, with this gift from God, my friends, this wonderful team,” added the singer, who was accompanied by a film crew but has not yet published any content about the tour.