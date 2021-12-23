Single bet in Paraná wins R$13.5 million in Quina

A simple game made in Curitiba was the big winner of the Concurso 5736 da Quina (click here to see the result) and the player will receive R$ 13,593,443.02. The information was released by Caixa Econômica Federal, this Wednesday, 22.

The bet on Quina was made at Bonanza Loterias, which is located on Rua Prof. João Falarz, in Orleans. According to the manager Fabio Lins, this is the first time that a millionaire prize is awarded to the lottery.

“We have been waiting for a long time for an award of this value, especially at this time of year, with the arrival of Mega da Virada. People are already hopeful, so it was perfect. Take advantage of the fact that we are in luck and that people will bet on the end of the year”, he joked.

So far, there is no information on whether the newest millionaire in the capital of Paraná has already withdrawn the award.

The draw was held at Espaço Loterias Caixa, in São Paulo. The numbers included were 03-07-29-51-55.

