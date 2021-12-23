Sinqia buys software producer for NewCon consortia for R$ 422.5 million – Money Times

The software producer for financial institutions sinki (SQIA3) announced this Wednesday the purchase of the application developer for the NewCon consortium market, in a transaction of 422.5 million reais.

The deal involves a cash installment and five annual installments, informed the company, which focused on the segment amid the rise of fees of the country, which makes the consortium modality more attractive to consumers.

According to Sinqia, NewCon serves more than 80 consortium managers, “including those from the main financial conglomerates and car manufacturers, as well as independent managers.”

THE company acquired has about 190 employees.

Since 2005, Sinqia has promoted acquisitions of 22 companies.

The company quoted data from the central bank who claim that the consortium market corresponds to 3.9% of the GDP and serves 8 million consortium members.

The country has more than 130 consortium administrators that traded 181.8 billion credits from January to October this year, an increase of 38% over the same period last year, according to the data.

