Sinqia (SQIA3) buys software producer NewCon for R$422.5m, biggest acquisition in its history; action shoots

The producer of software for financial institutions Sinqia (SQIA3) announced on Wednesday (22) the purchase of the developer of applications for the consortium market NewCon, in a transaction of R$ 422.5 million, the largest of its kind for the company of its history.

With the news, around 10:19 am (Eastern time), SQIA3 assets jumped 7.85%, to R$ 17.17.

The deal involves a cash installment and five annual installments, informed the company, which focused on the segment amid the high interest rates in the country, which makes the modality of consortia more attractive to consumers.

According to Sinqia, NewCon serves more than 80 consortium managers, “including those from the main financial conglomerates and car manufacturers, as well as independent managers.” The acquired company has around 190 employees.

Since 2005, Sinqia has promoted acquisitions of 22 companies.

The company cited data from the Central Bank that state that the consortium market corresponds to 3.9% of GDP and serves 8 million consortium members. The country has more than 130 consortium administrators that traded 181.8 billion credits from January to October this year, an increase of 38% over the same period last year, according to the data.

Itaú BBA said it sees the news as positive as Sinqia advances in its growth strategy. The house’s analysts have an outperform recommendation (performance above the market average), with a target price of R$ 38.60 for the assets in 2022.

Analysts see the growth strategy on the right track. “We see the distribution of resources coming from the follow-on as positive and we expect that Sinqia still has a firepower of R$ 200 million based on the figures for the third quarter of 2021”, they assess.

Credit Suisse, meanwhile, points out that the acquisition of Newcon provides a great cross-selling opportunity for Sinqia’s digital solutions.

The bank highlights that Newcon is the leading provider of software for consortia and is growing rapidly with a CAGR of 18% and an Ebitda margin of 56%.

(with Reuters)

