Six days after launch, Caoa Chery Tiggo 7 Pro is already more expensive

As common, adjustments in car prices provided curious scenes, were they not unpleasant. After the Commander accumulated two readjustments in a few months, for example, Caoa Chery may have set an increase record.
That’s because, six days after the Tiggo 7 Pro was launched, the price of the average SUV has already jumped from R$179,990 to R$187,990, an increase of R$8,000 (or 4.4%). In this new price, the Tiggo 7 Pro starts to cost practically the same as the Jeep Compass Limited T270 (R$ 185,990) or a hybrid Corolla Cross XRV (R$189,490).
Another notable aspect is the proximity of values between the medium and large SUV of the Tiggo line. At the current value, the Tiggo 7 Pro maintains the nominal distance, but is proportionally closer to the Tiggo 8, which recently went from R$189,990 to R$197,990.
It’s all a matter of however, since the Tiggo 8 Pro will arrive soon and, far more expensive, will mark the beginning of the end of the current Tiggo 8. There will also be a new high-end seven-seater, the Tiggo 8 hybrid, which promises to make 100 km/l of gasoline.
Questioned by FOUR WHEELS about the readjustment, Caoa Chery returned with the following official justification:
“CAOA CHERY informs that the Tiggo 7 PRO model exceeded sales expectations and, as a result, the first batch produced at the Anápolis plant was entirely sold. Thus, as of 12/22/21, the model table value of R$187,990.00 will be valid throughout the national territory.”
More expensive before delivery
The increase of the Tiggo 7 Pro raised similarities with what happened with the new Hyundai Creta. Due to the scarcity of semiconductors, the SUV was launched on a publicity basis and, in the week of its first delivery, accumulated its first adjustment.
Recently, Fiat Pulse also angered consumers who purchased it in pre-sales. Since the compact SUV has also been retrofitted, customers say they need to add even more cash to secure the car — even before it’s delivered. The same happened with the Commander.