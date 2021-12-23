Slovenian arrested for vaccinating against Covid seven times | World

A Slovenian man was arrested for taking seven doses of Covid-19 vaccine. To receive five of them, the man was paid by people who wanted to obtain a health passport, which allows entry to restricted places and participation in events.

“The person in question received small amounts of money from four suspects, who took advantage of his difficult social situation and pressured him to commit this crime, regardless of his health,” a police spokesman said, according to the local newspaper. “Dnevnik”.

In addition to the detainee, the four other people were denounced for having paid for the man to take the vaccines. In the country, the crime of fraudulent misrepresentation can carry a prison sentence of up to three years.

The man was arrested while trying to get vaccinated for the eighth time, using someone else’s documents.

He received the seven vaccines at various medical centers across the country, twice with his own documentation and five times with third parties. Authorities have yet to report on the possible health consequences of multiple inoculation.

According to the website Our World in Data, from the University of Oxford, only 56.8% of the population is fully vaccinated in Slovenia. About 19% have already received the booster dose.