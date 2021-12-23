Soteldo would be “plan B” and would depend on the same investor as Douglas Costa

Journalist Jorge Nicola updated fans on the situation of Yeferson Soteldo. According to him, who spoke with Júlio Casares and members of the football department, the Venezuelan could be an option to Douglas Costa, but for the hiring to be carried out, Tricolor would need support from a sponsor or investor.

“Today São Paulo is very concerned that the negotiation with Douglas Costa will end up being cancelled. In recent days, Douglas has received offers from clubs abroad, offers to earn much more and the perception of São Paulo is that Douglas would be more willing to accept one of these offers from abroad than to come to Morumbi”. – Nicola said in his channel.

Given this scenario, São Paulo is looking for alternatives and Soteldo would be one of them, said the journalist. Nicola considers the arrival of the Toronto FC striker viable since Sócios.com, the company that would finance the arrival of Douglas Costa, agreed to pay Soteldo’s salaries, currently at R$ 2 million reais, in converted currency.

However, the arrival of Soteldo is a very complicated architecture because the player is not free on the market and, according to Nicola, Toronto does not give up six million dollars to negotiate it. The journalist revealed a proposal by the same Toronto to buy Rodrigo Nestor (five million dollars) rejected by Tricolor for considering that the athlete is worth at least twice this amount.

The impasse happens because they are two players of great quality and, consequently, high salaries. According to Nicola, Douglas Costa would be plan A and Venezuelan Soteldo would be plan B. In addition to the two mentioned, other less-named athletes indicated by Rogério Ceni are also being considered, including David and Romarinho, from Fortaleza.

I don’t like the idea of ​​Douglas Costa coming. I think he did a lot of harm to the club that revealed him, but I don’t deny that, of all these, he has the most quality on the sides of the field. Soteldo would be a great signing and Fortaleza’s forwards would be good options within the Brazilian standard. I know optimistic friends from Soteldo, others who ponder the high investment that Tricolor would not have to afford… What São Paulo definitely cannot do is give up a speed athlete to give more creative options to its cast.

The hunt for an edge player continues.

See the story of Jorge Nicola:

To access other news from the São Paulo Semper Blog click here.

Tricolor Greetings!

Daniel Perrone | São Paulo Always!

follow me on kwai

Follow me on twitter

follow me on facebook

Follow me on Instagram

Post open for comments.