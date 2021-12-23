Soybean crop losses at AMS approach 15m/t due to weather,…

Wheat pulls bran and bran helps boost soybean gains on the Chicago Stock Exchange. Next target is $13.50/bushel

podcast Interview with Vlamir Brandalizze – Market Analyst at Brandalizze Consulting about the Closing of the Soy Market

Soy prices had another day of strong highs on the Chicago Stock Exchange this Wednesday (22). The Jan/22 contract closed quoted at US$13.28/bushel with an increase of 20.75 pts, March/22 closed at US$13.35/bushel and gains of 22.25 pts and the May/22 contract ended the trading session at US$13.41/bushel with a rise of 22 pts.

Once again, concern about the climate in South America and the gradual loss of the productive potential of crops helped to intensify the upward movement in Chicago. The wheat market was also highlighted by Vlamir Brandalizze, from Brandalizze Consulting, as a factor that reinforced the increase of more than 20 points in soybeans. “Wheat, for example, operated above US$8.00/bushel, pulling bran, corn and having a positive effect together, creating an environment that could favor soybean prices”.

For Brandalizze, the level of losses in South America is already close to 15 million tons, 10 million of which in Brazil alone. “At the rate that is going, without rain here in southern South America, prices should reach US$ 13.50/bushel in the next session”.

International analysts consider that the losses in South America provide an important stimulus for the consumption of North American soybeans. The volume traded in this harvest is below that initially projected by the USDA (US Department of Agriculture).

PJ Quaid, a broker at RJ O’Brien, agreed that the weather in South America influenced the markets today. “The weather, together with the approaching expiration of January options, which takes place tomorrow (Thursday 23), is increasing anxiety in the grain market.”

Jason Roose of US Commodities also added that the holiday week (Christmas Eve) created the perfect environment to break the $13.00/bushel resistance and sustain above that level. “Dry weather conditions in South America, along with sluggish producer sales, are giving big gains to grain markets. Allowing little resistance in a holiday trading environment. The weak US dollar is also adding support,” he shares Rose.

Intern market

Despite the rise in prices in Chicago, the falling dollar ended up taking away the strength of soybeans traded in reais in Brazil. Even so, prices in ports remain very attractive with offers from R$180 to R$181 per bag on Spot and R$175 to R$176 per bag in April/May maturities and up to R$180 for business in July/August. However, Vlamir Brandalizze reinforces that there is little interest from sellers, who in the south of the country are waiting to know the size of the losses and in other regions, producers believe in better prices for soybeans given the size of the damage that some areas have been recording.