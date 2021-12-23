SP Health Secretary asks those with flu-like symptoms to go to the UBS

The municipal secretary of Health of São Paulo, Edson Aparecido, asked citizens with flu-like symptoms to refer to one of the UBSs (Basic Health Units) to diagnose whether they are infected with the new coronavirus or influenza. The secretary’s statements were given to “Jornal da Manhã”, by Jovem Pan.

According to Edson, it is better for people to wait a little longer for care at a UBS than to self-medicate at home.

“The person should not medicate themselves. Even if we have a lot of pressure at the entrance to the units, the person has to wait a little longer to be seen due to the volume of people who are looking to the health units. She must come to our units to be medicated, oriented, and the first time we are doing the screening, to be tested for covid.”

Aparecido explained that as the symptoms of the flu and covid-19 are the same, healthcare facilities first seek to verify that the patient is not infected with the new coronavirus.

“Everyone who has symptoms must attend a health unit. Even if the unit is crowded, with a lot of people, but it’s better than staying at home and self-medicating,” he stressed.

According to the secretary, there were 112,000 cases of flu-like illnesses in the city of São Paulo in November. In the period from December 1st to December 12th, the municipality registered 98,000 people with the disease.

For secretary, at this time, the ideal is that people wear a mask to protect themselves against covid-19 and also the influenza virus.

“The mask is a protective factor in both covid-19 and flu transmission. If possible, avoid crowding at the end of the year.”

Influenza virus flu advances in Brazil

Flu outbreaks caused by the influenza A H3N2 virus are spreading across the country and already reach at least ten states. In five — Rio de Janeiro, Espírito Santo, Bahia, Pernambuco and Paraná — deaths from the disease were recorded. There were also deaths from influenza in Alagoas, but the subtype of the virus is still unknown.

Discharge of the disease was also registered in São Paulo, Pará, Amazonas and Rondônia.

The State of São Paulo recorded 50 deaths from influenza from January to December 10 this year, according to the State Health Department. In total, there were 665 cases of severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) due to influenza.

The São Paulo folder did not inform the virus subtypes. Last year, there were 713 cases and 54 deaths. According to the folder, the data are preliminary, since since December 9, the federal information systems, including Sivep Flu, have been unavailable, hindering the updating of state statistics.

*With information from Estadão Content.