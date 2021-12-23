‘Special Roberto Carlos’ thrills the public and the internet reacts | TV & Famous

Anyone who was longing to watch Roberto Carlos on Globo raises their hand! ☝️ By the way, the Brazil ALL!

As soon as the singer sang the first song of his “Especial Roberto Carlos”, this Wednesday, 12/22, we all could kill the longing for the King and his successes. After all, a self-respecting Christmas must have Roberto’s show!

In seconds the name of the singer went to the trend topics and became one of the most talked about topics on Twitter.

2 of 9 Roberto killed the public’s longing, lacking in his hits — Photo: Reproduction Twitter Roberto killed the public’s longing, lacking in his successes — Photo: Reproduction Twitter

Boninho, director of the special, posted the first place on the program of the King dominating the most talked about issues in the country: “Good to see @robertocarlosoficial dominating the TT This guy is him!”

“I say and the internet confirms: the end of the year only starts when the Special comes Roberto Carlos“

“I miss when I watched the special Roberto Carlos with my mother.”

“End of year with the King Roberto Carlos and it all!”

“Watching the King Roberto Carlos with my loves! Tradition is tradition!”

The first to sing with Roberto was Ivete Sangalo, looking gorgeous in a white feathered dress and impeccable makeup. Perfection who calls?

3 of 9 Ivete Sangalo and Roberto Carlos — Photo: Reproduction Twitter Ivete Sangalo and Roberto Carlos — Photo: Reproduction Twitter

The participation won a post from Bahia:

“What an honor to be part of this moment with my dear friend @robertocarlos! Singing with this super songwriter and singer is always an endless pleasure and happiness!”

Then it was Sandy’s turn, accompanied by her husband, Lucas Lima, in a beautiful duet with Roberto.

4 of 9 Sandy sang with Roberto — Photo: Reproduction Instagram Sandy sang with Roberto — Photo: Instagram Reproduction

“To hear Roberto Carlos is to bring back a time of nostalgia and delicacy!”

Zezé di Camargo and Luciano: who doesn’t love? Even closer to Roberto? Hold heart!

The Minas Gerais band Jota Quest also sang with Roberto:

5 of 9 Rogério Flausino, leader of the band Jota Quest — Photo: Reproduction Globo Rogério Flausino, leader of the band Jota Quest — Photo: Reproduction Globo

Fafá de Belém, dressed in the singer’s favorite color, blue, gave an emotional presentation.

6 of 9 Fafá de Belém — Photo: Globo Fafá de Belém — Photo: Globo

“Christmas has arrived real, my grandfather is watching Roberto Carlos with eyes shining KKKKKK”

Of course, his greatest partner and friend, Erasmo Carlos, was also present. And what a presence!🔥

7 of 9 Erasmo Carlos — Photo: Globo Erasmo Carlos — Photo: Globo

Musa da Jovem Guarda alongside Erasmo and Roberto, Wanderléa also participated in the show!

8 of 9 Wanderléa and Roberto Carlos — Photo: Globo Wanderléa and Roberto Carlos — Photo: Globo