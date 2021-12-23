‘Special Roberto Carlos’ thrills the public and the internet reacts | TV & Famous

Anyone who was longing to watch Roberto Carlos on Globo raises their hand! ☝️ By the way, the Brazil ALL!

As soon as the singer sang the first song of his “Especial Roberto Carlos”, this Wednesday, 12/22, we all could kill the longing for the King and his successes. After all, a self-respecting Christmas must have Roberto’s show!

In seconds the name of the singer went to the trend topics and became one of the most talked about topics on Twitter.

Roberto killed the public's nostalgia, lacking in his hits

Boninho, director of the special, posted the first place on the program of the King dominating the most talked about issues in the country: “Good to see @robertocarlosoficial dominating the TT This guy is him!”

“I say and the internet confirms: the end of the year only starts when the Special Roberto Carlos arrives”

“I miss when I watched the Roberto Carlos special with my mother.”

“End of the year with King Roberto Carlos is EVERYTHING!”

“Watching King Roberto Carlos with my loves! Tradition is tradition!”

The first to sing with Roberto was Ivete Sangalo, looking gorgeous in a white feathered dress and impeccable makeup. Perfection who calls?

Ivete Sangalo and Roberto Carlos

The participation won a post from Bahia:

“What an honor to be part of this moment with my dear friend @robertocarlos! Singing with this super songwriter and singer is always an endless pleasure and happiness!”

Then it was Sandy’s turn, accompanied by her husband, Lucas Lima, in a beautiful duet with Roberto.

Sandy sang with Roberto