SPFC Director explains progress of negotiations with D. Costa and Soteldo – 12/23/2021

São Paulo is still looking to hire Douglas Costa and Soteldo. In an interview with “Bandsports”, the club’s football director, Carlos Belmonte, updated the situation of the two. The trend is that only one heavyweight contract will be made this season, due to the difficult financial situation in São Paulo.

Negotiations with Douglas Costa have dragged on for nearly 10 days. The player is leaving Grêmio, relegated to the second national division, and has proposals from abroad. São Paulo is trying to find a partner to pay the salaries of the 31-year-old striker.

“There was and is the desire of São Paulo for Douglas Costa. But Douglas Costa is a world player, with experience in Europe. He is a player that, according to São Paulo’s current standard, is expensive. We have been working in the search for partners to have a player like Douglas Costa. We think we need a player with that profile,” explained Belmonte.

With the conversations with Douglas Costa locked in, São Paulo started looking at other names in the market. Striker Soteldo, ex-Santos and currently with Toronto FC, MLS, interests the club, but the negotiation is complicated.

“We had the information that Toronto wanted to lend Soteldo. After that, we had some contacts. Talking to Toronto, we learned that there was no intention to lend Soteldo, just to negotiate it definitively. With that, the thing was. It cooled down a little. But we are not ruling out Soteldo yet. We have been talking about other possibilities,” he added.