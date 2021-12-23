Spider-Man 3 includes a sad reference to the PlayStation 4 game

The film Spider-Man: No Return Home counted on some waves to the popular Teioso game for PlayStation 4. However, no one expected for such a dark easter egg.

Watch out for the No Back Home spoilers!!!!

The moment in question occurs when Peter parker, already completely forgotten by the entire world thanks to Doctor Strange’s spell, visit Aunt May’s grave in the cemetery.

The character dies because of the Green Goblin and, in his tombstone, there is a sentence: is exactly the same that appears in the video game.

The quote that appears in both the Sony movie and the game says: “When you help someone, you help everyone“. In the game, Aunt May is also dead and you can visit her in the cemetery – buried next to Uncle Ben.

A curious fact is that the uncle ben’s headstone simply was absent in the movie.

About Spider-Man: No Return Home

The third feature of the Spider man at the Marvel Cinematic Universe received the title of Spider-Man: No Return Home.

Scheduled for release in late 2021, production is one of the most anticipated of Phase 4 of the UCM, with the expectation of the return of characters from the old movie franchises of the Spider.

In addition to Peter Parker (Tom Holland) having to deal with the fact that his secret identity was revealed in the previous film, the film will have the bad guys Electro (Jamie Foxx), who appeared in The Amazing Spider-Man 2 and Dr. Octopus (Alfred Molina), antagonist of the second film in Sam Raimi’s trilogy.

THE Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) is another confirmed.

The big mystery is up to the rumors surrounding the return of two previous Spider-Man performers, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, not yet confirmed.

In this way, the feature film would have 3 versions of Amigao da Neighborhood, possibly opening the door to the Marvel multiverse for good.

Spider-Man: No Return Home debuted in December 16, 2021.

