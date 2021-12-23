‘Spider-Man 3’ is set to break world box office record and surpass $1 billion – Zoeira

Even before completing a week in theaters, the ‘Spider-Man: No Return Home?’ is about to break world record in box office.

The feature film directed by Jon Watts reached US$ 751.3 million worldwide and may be the only one to reach $1 billion box office in 2021. The information is from the Exam.

Box office success in Brazil

In Brazil the success is the same. About 48 hours after its release, last Thursday (16), ‘Spider-Man 3’ became the biggest movie premiere in Brazilian cinemas in history. There were more than 1.7 million viewers, according to data from Comscore, an international media and audience consulting company.

Right now, ‘Spider-Man: No Return Home?’ is the third highest-grossing film this year, as Sony reported this week.

For now, the first two places are occupied by two Chinese films, according to data from Comscore.

Chinese films occupy the top positions

In first place is “The Battle of Lake Changjin”, whose revenue reached US$904.9 million worldwide. In the second, “Hi, Mom”, with US$ 900.4 million in global ticket sales.

“I wouldn’t bet against Spider-Man and his ability to get into the $1 billion box office club,” he told Exam Comscore Senior Media Analyst Paul Dergarabedian.