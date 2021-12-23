Uniform will be worn in the next era of hero in theaters.

Attention: Spoilers Alert!





Spider-Man: No Return Home changed the life and destiny of Peter Parker, played by Tom Holland, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe films. In a new Christmas commercial, Marvel let slip a glimpse of the costume the hero will wear in his upcoming movies.

After all the events of the film, Spider-Man needs to rebuild his hero career from scratch and it all ends with Peter creating a new costume to symbolize this moment. The uniform is handmade with a sparkling fabric, bringing a more artisanal and humbler feel to the character, as seen in the commercial below:

We didn’t have a chance to see the hero’s new look in detail in the few scenes in which he appeared, but the uniform promises to be the most faithful version of the comic book that has ever appeared in theaters.

However, it’s very likely that we’ll have to wait until the beginning of the next Spider-Man trilogy to see him in action. Or maybe Spider-Man: Freshman Year, produced by Marvel Studios for Disney+, doesn’t anticipate the hero’s future in an animated way?

Until we find out, don’t miss watching Spider-Man: No Return Home, which is on display in theaters.

