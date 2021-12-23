Star Game returns after ‘break’ in 2020; see confirmed names and tickets – 12/22/2021

After being canceled last year due to the covid-19 pandemic, Zico’s Star Game is back. Without Maracanã, which has been undergoing a lawn change since the beginning of the month, the 17th edition will take place at Estádio Luso-Brasileiro, on Ilha do Governador, next Tuesday, the 28th.

As usual, the Artists’ Game will open the event at 6:30 pm. Host Zico and other players, past and present, will take the field at 8:30 pm, right after the presentation of the União da Ilha drums. The presence of former athletes such as Mozer, Aldair, Adílio, Tita, Carlos Alberto Santos, Luisinho, Petkovic, Léo Moura, Ronaldo Angelim, Paulo Nunes and Grafite, in addition to lateral Rafael, Botafogo, and midfielder Fellipe Bastos, are already guaranteed , from Goiás.

“Unfortunately, for sad and obvious reasons, we were unable to hold our Stars Game for the first time in 2020, which brings so much joy to fans, not only because we bring together so many great footballers but also because of their traditional solidarity, which is the most important. We won’t have Maracanã, but I’m very happy to be able to make this meeting possible again. May everyone enjoy this moment to close 2021 more hopeful about the future”, said Júnior Coimbra, organizer of the event.

The closing of Maracanã ended up taking the organization of the event by surprise, since the event had been scheduled since the beginning of the year. The notice of the works only took place in October. With tickets, hotels paid for and a structure already contracted, even Zico joined in to try to resolve the situation, but nothing has changed.

Tickets go on sale on Sunday (26/12), from 10 am to 5 pm, at the box office at Estádio Luso-Brasileiro and at CFZ, in Recreio. This time, unlike other years, there will be no online sales.

3,277 tickets will be available for sale, in the amount of R$ 60.00 – there is also a half ticket guaranteed by law. The other tickets will be distributed to guests.