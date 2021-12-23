Starting in February, digital certificates will only be valid for 9 months (no booster vaccine)

The European Commission announced this Tuesday that the digital certificates of vaccination against Covid-19 will have a validity of only 9 months without a booster dose. The new rule will be binding on all 27 EU member states from 1 February.

“This validity period takes into account the guidelines of the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), according to which booster doses are recommended no later than six months after the completion of the first vaccination cycle. The certificate will remain valid for a grace period of three additional months beyond these six months to ensure that national vaccination campaigns can adjust and citizens will have access to booster doses,” explained the European Commission.

The new rule mainly concerns travel within the European Union, but the Commission recommends that EU countries also apply it at the national level to “provide security for travelers and reduce interruptions”, the body said in a statement. In announcing the decision, the European Commission ensured that a “harmonised period of validity” for Covid-19 vaccine passports “is a necessity for safe free movement and coordination at EU level”.

“Continuous coordination is essential for the functioning of the single market and will provide clarity for EU citizens in exercising their right to free movement”, could be read in the European Commission’s communiqué, which guaranteed that so far they have been issued in the EU 807 millions of certificates. “The EU’s Covid-19 digital certificate has set a global standard: so far, 60 countries and territories on five continents have joined the system,” he added.

“Member States should immediately take all necessary measures to guarantee access to vaccination for population groups whose previously issued vaccination certificates approach the limit of the normal period of acceptance”, he explained, ensuring that the mobile applications used to verify the certificates “will be adjusted: if the vaccination date exceeds 270 days, the application will indicate the certificate as expired”, he concluded.