Steam: ‘New Year Promotion’ has games up to 90% off

Steam started, this Wednesday (22), the “New Year’s Promotion”, a sale of discounts with games up to 90% cheaper. There are hundreds of PC games with special prices, among them The Sims 4, Resident Evil 3 Remake, Outer Wilds, Far Cry 5, Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot and others.

Discounts can be used until January 5, two weeks from now, at 3:00 pm (Brasilia time). See, below, the relationship that the voxel prepared with some of the best offers. To access the full catalog, visit the official website.

the Sims 4 (88% discount, from R$159 to R$19.08);

Papers, Please (50% discount, from R$16.99 to R$8.49);

Resident Evil 3 Remake (70% discount, from R$129.99 to R$38.99);

Outer Wilds (40% discount, from R$47.49 to R$28.49);

Far Cry 5 (80% discount, from R$129 to R$35.99);

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot (67% discount, from R$159 to R$52.76);

Dragon Age II (90% discount, from R$59 to R$5.90);

Days Gone (40% discount, from R$199.90 to R$119.94);

Mirror’s Edge Catalyst (90% discount, from R$59 to R$5.90);

FIFA 22 (60% discount, from R$249 to R$99.60);

Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition (50% discount, R$200 for R$100);

Code Vein (75% discount, from R$ 149.99 to R$ 37.49);

Incryption (20% discount, from R$49.99 to R$39.99);

Guilty Gear Strive (35% discount, from R$129.99 to R$84.49);

deathloop (50% discount, from R$249.95 to R$124.97);

The Witcher 3 (80% discount, from R$79.99 to R$15.99).

So, which of these games did you find the discount to be more interesting? Leave your comment in the section below!