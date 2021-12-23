Steam: ‘New Year Promotion’ has games up to 90% off

Raju Singh 2 hours ago Technology Comments Off on Steam: ‘New Year Promotion’ has games up to 90% off 2 Views

Steam started, this Wednesday (22), the “New Year’s Promotion”, a sale of discounts with games up to 90% cheaper. There are hundreds of PC games with special prices, among them The Sims 4, Resident Evil 3 Remake, Outer Wilds, Far Cry 5, Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot and others.

Discounts can be used until January 5, two weeks from now, at 3:00 pm (Brasilia time). See, below, the relationship that the voxel prepared with some of the best offers. To access the full catalog, visit the official website.

  • the Sims 4 (88% discount, from R$159 to R$19.08);
  • Papers, Please (50% discount, from R$16.99 to R$8.49);
  • Resident Evil 3 Remake (70% discount, from R$129.99 to R$38.99);
  • Outer Wilds (40% discount, from R$47.49 to R$28.49);
  • Far Cry 5 (80% discount, from R$129 to R$35.99);
  • Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot (67% discount, from R$159 to R$52.76);
  • Dragon Age II (90% discount, from R$59 to R$5.90);
  • Days Gone (40% discount, from R$199.90 to R$119.94);
  • Mirror’s Edge Catalyst (90% discount, from R$59 to R$5.90);
  • FIFA 22 (60% discount, from R$249 to R$99.60);
  • Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition (50% discount, R$200 for R$100);
  • Code Vein (75% discount, from R$ 149.99 to R$ 37.49);
  • Incryption (20% discount, from R$49.99 to R$39.99);
  • Guilty Gear Strive (35% discount, from R$129.99 to R$84.49);
  • deathloop (50% discount, from R$249.95 to R$124.97);
  • The Witcher 3 (80% discount, from R$79.99 to R$15.99).

So, which of these games did you find the discount to be more interesting? Leave your comment in the section below!

About Raju Singh

Raju has an exquisite taste. For him, video games are more than entertainment and he likes to discuss forms and art.

Check Also

January PS Plus may have Persona 5 Strikers, DIRT 5 and Deep Rock Galactic

The PlayStation Plus from January 2022 could be quite interesting for subscribers. According to the …

© 2021 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved