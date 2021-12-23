Steam’s Winter Discount Festival starts today

Game and DLC promotions run until January 5th, 2022

The Winter Discount Festival of steam starts today! the popular “Steam Winter Sale” will follow a similar schedule as last year, starting this Wednesday, December 22nd, going until the day January 5th. Promotions will start at 3:00 pm Brasília time and you can follow the countdown via this link.

The name “Winter’s festival” or “Winter Sale” is given, because the steam follows the calendar of seasons in the northern hemisphere. So while here, below the Equator, summer is just starting, in the north it’s winter time.

The year-end settlement of the steam is quite popular with gamers and serves as a special date for users to increase their collections. Discounts must be applied in hundreds of games, DLCs and also extra content from titles. It is even likely that some of the best games of the year also go on sale with a good percentage off.

in 2020, titles like Hades and eternal doom, for example, had 20% and 67% discounts, respectively. So, we can expect offers of this caliber also for the year of 2021.

Steam Calendar

In October, the steam had already revealed the dates of the store’s upcoming promotions. First came the offers for halloween, what happened from the days October 28th up until November 1st. After that, the second big promotions window was the autumn sale, still in spring in the southern hemisphere, of the days November 24th to 30th.



And now, it’s time for Winter Sale which, as already mentioned, will occur between December 22nd and January 5th, which comes to close 2021 with a golden key, and start 2022 on the right foot. Upcoming events steam what should happen will be the Lunar New Year Sales, in January 27th up until February 3rd, it’s the Steam Comes Here…, of the days 21 The February 28th.

