STJ decides that Romero Britto will not be able to add one more letter ‘t’ to his civil name

The 4th Panel of the Superior Court of Justice (STJ) denied a special appeal by the artist Romero Brito, who signs his works with an extra ‘t’ in his surname, in which he sought to change his civil registration to make it identical to his artistic name. The decision is dated December 14th and was released by the court on Wednesday

In the action, the painter, whose full name is Romero Francisco da Silva Brito claimed that he is known internationally by the name Romero Britto and that the change would not cause any harm to the characteristic family name.

The artist’s request had already been dismissed by the São Paulo courts, before reaching the STJ through a special appeal.

For the appeal’s rapporteur, Minister Marco Buzzi, even though the right to the name is directly linked to the dignity of the human person, the public interest in determining that person’s family origin must also be taken into account:

“Therefore, with regard to the surname, particularly, the essentiality of the function of revealing the family lineage stands out. Said element of the name, also called the patronymic or family nickname, has as its scope precisely to designate, in common and inexorably, all belonging individuals to the same family group, preserving it, as an entity, in the social environment”, explained the minister.