Surrounded by snow, Azul plane with Minnie painting takes off for the first time

Yadunandan Singh 2 hours ago

The newest colored airplane by Azul Linhas Aéreas, and the second in the Disney World by the Brazilian company, is already flying tests prior to its arrival in Brazil.

Azul_A321N_PR-YJF_20211222_XFW-1


To accompany the A320neo with Mickey’s painting, who has been in Brazil for a few months, Azul will bring this A321neo, which wears Minnie’s clothes. The plane performed its first test flight today, before the aircraft was officially delivered to Azul. The painting is the result of a partnership that the Brazilian airline signed with Walt Disney to celebrate 50 years of parks that have the Mickey mouse and his companion, the mouse Minnie as a symbol.

Two more planes, in addition to the pair of mice, will still be revealed soon, but that should only happen next year. Until then, the A321neo with future registration PR-YJF, named “Minnie Mouse Nas Nuvens”, and the A320neo PR-YSH will be ambassadors of Disney’s magical world in the campaign of the two companies in Brazil.

This Wednesday’s catch was taken by Dirk Grothe, photographer from Hamburg who is always on the lookout for news at Airbus’ second main factory. Configured for 214 passengers, Minnie’s jet still doesn’t have a delivery date, but it will arrive after the A321neo with the Brazilian Flag.


