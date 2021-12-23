SUS or “soviet” of education? Project reinforces failed model

A bill that wants to create what its authors call the “SUS of Education” advances in the Chamber of Deputies. If approved, Brazil will have the National Education System (SNE). But what was supposed to be an advance could harm Brazilian education even more: the proposal under discussion does not follow the precepts of the Constitution, it creates a national decision-making structure that takes away from the Ministry of Education (MEC) the role of inducing quality and prevents mayors, governors and the Union itself from looking for innovative teaching methods. Furthermore, it crystallizes the public education model of state administration, which has been responsible for placing Brazil among the worst in the world in terms of education. And those who lose are the poorest.

The Complementary Law Project (PLP) 25/19 was approved on December 7 by the Education Commission of the Chamber. The version that is being processed at the House is a substitute prepared by deputy Idilvan Alencar (PDT-CE) based on the original text by deputy Professora Dorinha (DEM-TO). The parliamentarian celebrated the approval of the project in the commission. “He will organize, from the municipality to the Union, the responsibilities of deliberative bodies, which today work very well in the SUS”, said Dorinha.

Education specialists, on the other hand, disagree with the comparison made with the Unified Health System and claim that the National Education System is a danger to Brazilian education. For them, the initiative looks more like the former “soviets” of the Soviet Union: councils that deliberated on the destination of resources according to the interests of specific groups, despite the wishes of the population. And they believe that, if the bill is approved, because it is based on false premises – such as the idea that public education administered by the State is always the best option –, it will prevent improvements in the quality of the public education system.

What does the SNE propose and what is the education scenario in the country

The problem in Brazilian public education is not primarily a lack of money, but failures in school management. There are several researches and scientific evidences of this fact. A study published by the World Bank, for example, shows how Brazil spends more than many countries and has results well below expectations in proportion to the money invested.

The known solution to this problem, which appears again in the World Bank study, is to apply resources in efficient programs that would be those with school management close to business, with clear quality indicators, monitoring and evaluation systems for education, with technical support and autonomy for municipalities to manage the schools. The authors put as an example of success in Brazil, following these parameters, the public education system in Sobral (CE), which was one of the worst in 2007 and was considered the best in 2017, with the best score in the Education Development Index Basic (Ideb).

The point is that if the National Education System had existed in the early 2000s, the Municipality of Sobral would not have the freedom to adopt successful management and teaching program methods. This is because the SNE creates a Tripartite Commission responsible for deciding practically all education policies to be adopted, which must be replicated equally throughout the country, with the power to refuse resources to federative entities that do not wish to follow its dictates.

This Tripartite Commission would consist of 15 full members, divided between representatives of the Union, states and municipalities. In practice, the MEC will always be a minority in voting if it does not agree with the agendas of states and municipalities. The representatives of the states would be chosen by the National Council of State Secretaries of Education (Consed) and the representatives of the municipalities by the National Union of Municipal Education Directors (Undime), political bodies, many of them with contracts with non-governmental organizations (NGOs) – which they do not always represent the desires of Brazilian society for education – and with the presence of union members. In other words, to get resources to implement changes, the MEC, a mayor or governor will have to convince the majority of Consed and Undime representatives.

“The spirit of the Constitution is that the MEC would act, through induction, with investment and technical capacity, as a regulatory agency for the system. Now, imagine a regulatory agency, like Anatel, for example, with the telephone companies being part of a tripartite board with a parity vote. Being that [com a Comissão Tripartite proposta] the two categories of subnational entities always form a majority, each time, there are 15 votes, five from the federal government, five from the state, five from the municipality. Now, if the MEC will always be a minority in a parity vote with representatives of states and municipalities, who are generally politicians or union members, this destroys the MEC’s ​​capacity to induce quality”, says Ilona Becskeházy, PhD in educational policy.

According to the proposal under discussion by the SNE, this Tripartite Commission would also have another important and dangerous power: that of defining the minimum amount to be spent per student per year and the criteria for the quality of education (currently a prerogative of federal agencies) . The text establishes the so-called Cost of Student Quality (CAQ), defined by the Tripartite Commission, which would be identical in all Brazilian municipalities. There is no problem in trying to better share the resources, the risk is to hand over to a commission thus formed the decision on career plans for teachers, on how management and expenditures should be, in addition to the resistance of this public in applying quality goals . In the new system, the Union will have to financially support the states that are unable to afford the CAQ. “Imagine a company – in this case, the MEC – whose costs are in a spreadsheet established by law and who made the law: unions. This CAQ proposal is a financial time bomb”, exemplifies Ilona.

But the worst thing, for Professor Pedro Caldeira, a professor at the Federal University of Triângulo Mineiro and Director of Basic Education at the Docentes Pela Liberdade (DPL) association, is the centralization of essential decisions in a group of 15 people, without respecting autonomy and huge differences in the different regions of the country, without ample discussion with society.

“It is a mistake to think that the SNE is the SUS of Education: the SUS is focused on providing health care to its users. The SNE, as approved by the Education Commission of the Chamber of Deputies, is centered on the total control of Brazilian education, basic and higher, by states and municipalities – that is, partially or totally controlled by educational NGOs and unions of teachers. The voice of families was totally silenced, the effectiveness of school systems was not taken into account, the definition of clear and ambitious goals in terms of learning by education systems was not even considered as essential in a legislative project with such an impact” , stresses Caldeira.

The worst school for the poorest

Political scientist and professor at Insper Fernando Schüler points out yet another problem in the SNE’s proposal: the total exclusion of what is foreseen in article 213 of the Constitution, that public resources must be allocated to public schools “and may be directed to community, confessional or philanthropic organizations”. Among other features, the bill provides that all contracts are made through public tender, which prevents any attempt to use vouchers in education – when the state or municipality pays a private school for students instead of administering schools itself – or the so-called “charter” schools, when private institutions partner with the public spheres to receive students.

“The constituent provided for this possibility of partnership, which in this bill is being solemnly ignored. There is no reference, in dozens of pages, to the basic fact determined by the Constitution that municipal and state managers have the option, in their educational networks, to choose between their own model or a shared model, a model contracted with the philanthropic sector , confessional and community,” explains Schuler.

“As in the discussion about Fundeb, when not even 10% of the money was earmarked for partnerships with community schools, the SNE also does not want any kind of competition from the state administration model, which does not work, with any other type of administration”, says Schüler.

For the political scientist, if the text is approved as it is, public education will be harmed, further increasing the social inequality between rich and poor.

“It is the great Brazilian cynicism. All people put their children in private schools and want to push the state monopoly, run by NGOs and unions, to the poorest. He asks people who defend the state administration’s monopoly on education whether they would place their own child in the public school structured in this way. They advocate state monopoly, the worst solution, for the poor. This is the central point, this is the central ethical issue. The rest varies from that”, says Schüler.

Discussion should stay for 2022

The bill is being processed on an urgent basis. But, before reaching the plenary of the Chamber, the proposal still needs the approval of two committees of the Chamber: Finance and Taxation, and Constitution and Justice and Citizenship. If it goes through all these steps, the text will be sent to the Senate. An eventual change in the law will only occur if the senators endorse the text and if, finally, the bill is sanctioned by the President of the Republic.

As the 2021 calendar is practically over, the question is whether lawmakers will be able to guide the proposal in a 2022 that promises to be turbulent due to the presidential elections.