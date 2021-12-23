TAP does not close: it has 96 planes and no more redundancies – closed agreement

Injection of 3.2 billion, fleet of 96 planes, no more layoffs, loss of 18 slots and mandatory sale of three companies. Government and Brussels seal an agreement for the restructuring of TAP. Know the details

TAP reached an agreement with the European Commission for TAP’s restructuring plan. Brussels authorizes the airline to have an air operation size close to the current one, but it will lose 18 slots (nine doubles, landing and take-off) at Lisbon airport.

TAP keeps the current fleet of 96 aircraft. There will be 12 fewer planes than the company had about a year ago, when it started internal cuts, and six more than the 88 planes that were proposed in the initial restructuring plan. Over the years of restructuring, the fleet could increase to 99 planes.

With this fleet, the air carrier does not need to start a new redundancy plan, which was one of the biggest fears of the unions. But it will lose “slots” and will have to support other remedies, including the sale of companies. In total, the European Commission authorizes State injections in the amount of 2.63 billion euros, which actually amount to 3.2 billion, when including amounts injected under Covid aid.

The plan also foresees the separation of TAP Portugal and Portugália, which will be “supported and restructured”.

The level of 88 planes was considered by the government as the minimum limit to ensure the viability of the “hub” in Lisbon: if the company were forced to keep an even smaller fleet, the scenario of a “Little Tape” was set up. Minister Pedro Nuno Santos always guaranteed that it would not happen.

It was about a year ago, in December 2020, that TAP and the government presented the company’s restructuring plan to Brussels, following the revenue shock caused by the covid-19 pandemic. Contrary to what happened with other air carriers, TAP was not eligible for the direct support program for compensation for the pandemic, having to apply for another program, for the restructuring of the company, because of the accumulated losses, high liabilities and difficulties in proving its viability.

Negotiations with the Directorate-General for Competition, the body of the European Commission that has to approve State aid, lasted a year, after Brussels decided to proceed with an in-depth investigation. The deadline was much longer than the government initially estimated, which was around three months. Meanwhile, the state has already financed the company with almost 1.7 billion euros.

If there was no agreement, as minister Pedro Nuno Santos recalled a few days ago, TAP would close. There was an agreement on Christmas Eve. TAP does not close.

Minister Pedro Nuno Santos will be on CNN Portugal this evening, after 10 pm, to explain the agreement live.

Updated news from 21:15 with supplementary information given at press conference.