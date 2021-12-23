Terminations weigh heavily on the board’s pocket and Grêmio exceeds R$30 million in expenses; Alisson will receive just over BRL 3M

Insufficient players for the club from Rio Grande do Sul end up receiving good values ​​from the football management

Grêmio is continuing its reconstruction of the squad that will compete in the tournaments in 2022 after the club’s third relegation in the history of the Brazilian Championship. With some departures already confirmed, Tricolor is defining the names that will remain in the Arena aiming to place Immortal back in the elite of national football.

According to the journalist’s information Rafael Pfeiffer, from Rádio Guaíba, three names that will not remain in the Arena will have their contracts terminated, as the club does not intend to wait for a proposal. They are defender Paulo Miranda and forwards Alisson and Everton Cardoso, who have been out of action for some time.

While Alisson should sign a contract with São Paulo (and closed a termination where he will receive from Grêmio 24 installments of R$ 150,000/month), the other two players are still not interested in the transfer market, which may explain the Grêmio board’s decision to terminate the contracts, although the club has expenses to pay for the termination of the bond.

Check the amount spent in recent years with contract terminations:*

Tardelli: 4.2M

Andrew: 5.8M

Thiago Neves: 5.3M

Vanderlei: 3.7M

David Braz: 1.3M

Paulo Victor: 7M

Alisson: 3.6M

Total: 31.1M

*Still without the values ​​of Paulo Miranda and Everton Cardoso.