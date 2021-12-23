Thanks to Smart Delivery, the physical version of GTA Trilogy has a big advantage on Xbox

The recent release of GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition may have been poorly received and suffered a number of problems in its early days, but it still appears to be selling well, and the physical boxed copy is now available for purchase.

It should be noted, however, that if you are planning to buy it on the PlayStation in particular, you will only get the last generation version of the game (PS4) as there is no upgrade path available right now – despite the digital version. including a free next generation update, regardless of whether you play on Xbox or PlayStation.

Here is what the journalist Ben Turpin said about this when he identified the problem earlier this month:

“Everyone can finally buy a physical version of the GTA Trilogy in most stores – but there is a catch. You cannot update to PS5 version if you decide to buy the physical version.” “If you purchase the Xbox One version, the free upgrade to the Series X|S version is available immediately. I’m not sure why Rockstar isn’t offering PS5 owners a free upgrade.”

As Turpin points out, the Xbox version of GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition comes with a free update for the Xbox Series X and S, regardless of whether you buy physical or digital – and that’s because of the Smart Delivery.

It’s a weird oversight for PlayStation owners, and we assume Rockstar will find a way around it at some point, but for now, Xbox is definitely the way forward for physical copying if you choose between Seres X|S and PS5.