“That way, it’s a good deal”; budget ‘weighs’, Rueda signals to sell incumbent and Carille may lose ‘trustworthy man’

Marine arouses interests in the market. The player’s characteristics make clubs design the contracting of the striker. This Wednesday (22), it came to light that Internacional sought the direction of Alvinegro Praiano with a different proposal. According to information from the portal A Tribuna, the club from Rio Grande do Sul proposes the reduction of a debt to close the transfer of shirt 11 from Vila.

This is the debt that Peixe owes to Inter, on account of the contracting of striker Eduardo Sasha, in 2018. The amount that would be discounted on the hiring of Marinho by the Gauchos is R$4.9 million. This outstanding amount was explained by the president of Santos, Andrés Rueda.

On December 14, the Deliberative Council of Santos met and during the meeting, Rueda, who was responsible for rendering accounts for his first term, declared that Santos paid R$ 4.1 million to Internacional in 2021. The purchase would involve the payment of an additional R$4.9 million, this settlement was agreed to take place in 2022, divided into 11 installments.

The calculation of the portal A Tribuna found through sources linked to the club, that Santos is willing to open conversations that contemplate the reduction of debt. However, Peixe intends that, in addition to the amount deducted, be included in the transaction, one more money than a player from Internacional is placed as a possibility of transfer to Santos.