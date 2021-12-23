That’s why Douglas Costa will make Grêmio’s life a mess.

Douglas Costa will play a tough game to leave Grêmio. Should happen next week a meeting between the direction of the tricolor and the staff of the player, to try to find a solution for the future. Right now, there are few clubs really willing to take the lead.

He earns R$800,000 per month and there are triggers in the contract that can lead to maturities of more than R$1.5 million per month. As the GZH report pointed out, the player told close friends what he wants for 2022 and it surprised him.

His idea is to continue at the club, even if his salary is impractical in Serie B. The contract runs until the middle of 2022 and then there is a drawer agreement between the parties, so that the bond is renewed. After all, officially, it belongs to Juventus and is on loan to the Immortal.

The athlete understands that he didn’t earn around R$ 40 million from Juventus to settle with Grêmio. So, if the club wants to terminate the contract, it will have to pay Douglas Costa’s salaries at least until the middle of next year. He will hardly accept any agreement.

Considering that the contract runs until June, it would be six months’ salary and half the value of the thirteenth month of 2022. Calculating that he earns BRL 1.5 million maximum per month, the tricolor would have to pay around BRL 9.75 millions.

Therefore, it is a high amount that the club will have to disburse, if we consider only the loan agreement. If we consider the period until the end of 2023, when the drawer contract would end, Grêmio would spend no less than R$39 million.

Image: Lucas Uebel / Grêmio FBPA