The 10 best games of the year according to Metacritic

2021 is coming to an end, and virtually all of the year’s big titles have already been released for the main platforms in the market. With that, we can have a clearer notion of which were the 10 best rated games in the Metacritic review aggregator from the 1st of January until today, the 17th of December.

It’s worth noting that the site generates different pages for each version of a game on their respective platforms, so you’ll see the same title appearing twice in the list, with different grades and positions. If you would like to make an inquiry yourself, the official list can be found here. Everything cleared up? So, check out, below, which were the top ten games rated in 2021:

10. Chicory: A Colorful Tale (PC) – Note 90

One of five games nominated in the Games for Impact category at The Game Awards 2021, Chicory A Colorful Tale ended up being defeated by Life is Strange: True Colors, but his touching narrative had better luck in critical ratings across the planet, earning him a higher average score than his rival and opening our list with a 90 point score.

9. Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 (PlayStation 5) — Note 90

Several games on this list will be re-releases or updates to titles originally released in 2020, so get used to it. In case of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2, what was considered in the reviews were the improved versions for the new generation of consoles. The PS5 version scored a little higher and pinched a spot here with 90 points on average.

8. Microsoft Flight Simulator (Xbox Series X/S) — Note 90

A big hit of computers last year, 2021 saw the arrival of the acclaimed Microsoft Flight Simulator also to Microsoft desktop consoles. The port was very well done, so you can play on your television with the same graphic excellence seen on PCs and have one of the most stunning experiences in video games. Can you find your home flying around the world?

7. Forza Horizon 5 (PC) – Note 91

Many people missed seeing Forza Horizon 5 among the nominees for best game of the year at The Game Awards, then perhaps Metacritic will be some consolation, as it was one of the top-rated titles of 2021, reaching two spots here on the list. On PC, the average score was 91, but on consoles the reviews were a little better. So hold on there, we’ll be back to talking about this game soon.

6. Psychonauts 2 (Xbox One) — Note 91

Tim Schafer’s creative mind excelled in Psychonauts 2. As he told us in an exclusive interview, the goal of the Double Fine studio team was to celebrate humanity and empathy, and Raz’s new journey does that and more. Interestingly, the Xbox One version scores much higher than the rest, helping to do justice to this game.

5. Forza Horizon 5 (Xbox Series X/S) — Note 92

And look at the Forza Horizon 5 there again. The desktop console versions scored a point higher than the PC, so analysts really had a lot of fun exploring on television the gigantic open world of this year’s edition, set entirely in Mexico. The wide variety of events and vehicles helped make this one of the best racing games in history.

4. Hades (Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5) — Note 93

One of the best games of 2020 didn’t show up on Xbox and PlayStation consoles until 2021, which turned out to be a great opportunity for Supergiant Games’ masterpiece to win over a new wave of fans. This roguelike features the best character interactions you can imagine and a fun gameplay loop, earning the same grade, 93, on both platforms.

3. Tetris Effect: Connected (Switch) — Note 95

It’s been a long time since we’ve seen such a cool version of tetris on consoles, but Tetris Effect Connected it really hit the nail on the head by mixing the traditional and addictive gameplay of the series with a beautiful aesthetic that unites effects and flying particles with immersive music whose tempo is directly impacted by the way you play. This earned him the high score of 95.

two. The House in Fate Morgana: Dreams of the Revenants Edition (Switch) — Note 97

Although today it has an incredible average grade of 97, The House in Fate Morgana: Dreams of the Revenants Edition it achieved an even greater feat: for a long time, the game scored 100 on Metacritic and became the best-rated title in history, doing the impossible and surpassing it. The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time for months until a new review dropped the note a little. It’s a testament to the power of visual novels in games.

1. Elysium: The Final Cut (PC) – Note 97

“Much text”, but also “much awards”. Elysium disk already told one of the most celebrated stories in video games, and the version final cut introduced several cool enhancements that made the whole package even more interesting. A truly essential game that achieved the enviable average score of 97 and the top of the list, establishing itself as the best game of the year for Metacritic.

What did you think of this game selection? Do you agree or disagree with the order of Metacritic? What would your own Top 10 of the Year list look like? Let us know in the comments below.