The Earth’s black box that intends to record the end of the world

The year 2022 will mark the construction and inauguration of a theoretically indestructible device, capable of recording how humanity manages the planet amidst climate change. The so-called “black box” of Earth will be installed in one of the most inhospitable extremes in the world, on the west coast of Tasmania, an island belonging to Australia.

Inspired by the “black boxes” of planes – which record what happens in the event of a plane crash -, the device, created by Australian artists and scientists, intends to record step by step the transformation – or destruction – of the world as we know it today.

Tasmania was chosen because it is a politically and geographically stable area, according to the creators of the machine, communication and marketing company Clemenger BBDO and the University of Tasmania.

“Unless we drastically change our way of life, climate change and other man-made problems will cause our civilization to collapse,” says the Earth’s Black Box website. after COP 26, the United Nations climate conference that took place in Glasgow, Scotland, in November. At the time, it was determined that the world needs to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius compared to the pre-industrial period.

How will the device work

The monolithic structure will record information not only about temperature rise or fall, but also about species extinction, pollution and health impacts on Earth. If the planet succumbs to climate change, the files contained in the “black box” will be able to reconstruct what and how it actually happened, according to the publication Science Alert.

Powered by solar and thermal energy, the steel block is 10 meters long and is designed to withstand natural disasters. Connected to the internet, it will use an algorithm to periodically collect data related to climate change – through a set of 500 metrics – and store them automatically.

The “black box” will be filled with storage units containing data relating to climate changes, such as average temperatures and global energy consumption.

“The Earth’s Black Box is a framework and a device that will record every step humanity takes toward or away from an impending climate catastrophe,” said Jim Curtis, executive creative director at Clemenger BBDO, who created the project .

Curtis also said that the box would not only provide the world with a wealth of data on climate change, but also that the information recorded would help hold leaders accountable and leave lessons for future generations.

“If the worst happens and civilization disappears because of climate change, this indestructible box will have registered all the details. In this way, whoever remains, or whoever finds it later, will learn from our mistakes,” he emphasized.

Still, the creators of the “black box” hope it doesn’t need to be opened: “I’m on the plane. I don’t want it to fall. I just hope it’s not too late,” Jim Curtis told The New York Times.