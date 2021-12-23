The Flash will bring back villains from The Man of Steel, confirms Warner

Zod will be back! the villain of the man of steel, interpreted by Michael Shannon, will make a triumphant return in The Flash, DC movie that should explore alternate realities. The information was confirmed by Warner itself in a statement about its 2022 releases.

In addition to Shannon, the cast list of The Flash includes another surprise: Antje Traue, who lived the mighty Faora-Ul in the man of steel, right-hand man of General Zod.

Flash’s solo feature will adapt Ignition point, an iconic comic book arc in which the sprinter messes up the timeline as he tries to go back in time and prevent his mother’s murder. It is possible that the film shows an older, bitter and violent Batman.

In The Flash, Maribel Verdu (Pan’s Labyrinth) will be Nora Allen, Flash’s mother, and Ron Livingston (Evil Invocation) will be Henry Allen, father of the hero. Ben Affleck, who lived the Dark Knight in batman v superman and in the two versions of Justice League, it also has its return confirmed, as well as Michael Keaton, who was Bruce Wayne in batman (1989) and Batman: The Return (1992).

The Flash is scheduled to debut for November 4, 2022.

