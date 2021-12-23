‘The More Life, the Better!’: Carmem will go to Nedda’s salon to set up against Paula | come around

2 out of 3 Nedda (Elizabeth Saval) will receive a visit from Carmen (Júlia Lemmertz) in her salon – ‘The More Life, the Better!’ — Photo: Globo / João Miguel Jr.

Nedda (Elizabeth Saval) will receive a visit from Carmen (Júlia Lemmertz) in her salon – ‘The More Life, the Better!’ — Photo: Globo / João Miguel Jr.