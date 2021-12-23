‘The More Life, the Better!’: Carmem will go to Nedda’s salon to set up against Paula | come around

Carmen says she will end Paula’s plan
In the next chapters of the novel, Carmem goes to “Baby Coiffeur” and will introduce herself as the owner of the Wollinger. Jandira (Micheli Machado) will want to know what she is doing in Tijuca, and the businesswoman will start lying:
“I’m a good friend of Paula Terrare. She told me you have the best salon in town.”
Nedda (Elizabeth Saval) will receive a visit from Carmen (Júlia Lemmertz) in her salon – ‘The More Life, the Better!’ — Photo: Globo / João Miguel Jr.
Before talking about the reason for your visit, Carmem will be in her best skirt just when Nedda insists on giving her look a little better. What’s next? 😱
During the meeting, Carmen will accept the request to take a selfie with the women in the salon. Next, Betina (Carol Garcia) will send the registration to Paula, who will snort with hatred:
“But what is this? ‘A friend of yours came to visit Baby Coiffeur.’ I’m going to strangle Cobra Wollinger today!”
Paula (Giovanna Antonelli) is going to be mad when she finds out that Carmem (Julia Lemmrertz) is in Nedda’s (Elizabeth Savala) salon – ‘The More Life, the Better!’ — Photo: Globe
Big confusion comes around!
Keep an eye on the week’s summary to find out everything that’s going to happen on the soap opera! Check out the fourth chapter:
22 Ten
Wednesday
Paula and Flávia help Neném to understand the message she received from Death. Daniel berates Celina for fighting with Rose. Tina consults with her father. Paula dreams of Baby. Flávia remembers the kiss with Guilherme. Baby thinks about Rose. Guilherme remembers when he met Rose. Paula is rude to Tuninha. Guilherme defends Rose and Celina gets angry. Flávia goes to the public hospital to have her stitches removed. Juca is sick, and Odete and Jandira try to help him. Odete and Jandira disagree. Guilherme goes to the public hospital, but doesn’t see Flávia. Nedda comments to Neném that he had a nightmare with Roni. Carmen goes to Nedda’s salon. Flávia watches Guilherme and Rose. Baby worries when she finds out she’s going to have to pay Roni’s debt.
