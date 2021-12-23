the news from São Paulo

Credit: Disclosure/ SPFC | Disclosure/ Toronto FC | Lucas Uebel/Grêmio FBPA

With the objective of keeping the tricolors informed with the main facts of São Paulo, Torcedores.com returns with a daily summary of the São Paulo club’s news this Wednesday (22).

Check out the main news from São Paulo:

Hiring Ferreirinha?

São Paulo has been strengthening itself for the next season and had among the speculated names the forward Ferreirinha, from Grêmio. But, according to Julio Caseres, president of Tricolor, the hiring was discarded.

And Patrick?

Another player who emerged as a possible reinforcement for São Paulo was Patrick, from Internacional. The midfielder even spoke about his priority for 2022.

“The initial intention is to fulfill this contract. Obviously, if there’s a conversation and there’s something, it’s better for both of you. I think it’s also worth making a deal. We are open to that. It’s waiting for the next chapters”, declared Patrick, in an interview with the program Cancelados.

Soteldo in crosshairs

Tricolor Paulista is also interested in hiring attacking midfielder Soteldo, formerly of Santos, according to journalist João Pedro Sgarbi, from TV Band.

One more in the crosshairs

Invited to a live by journalist Jorge Nicola, businessman André Cury revealed that São Paulo made an appointment with Fortaleza to find out about the possibility of hiring striker David, 26 years old.

Curly Threat

Coach Hernán Crespo could complicate São Paulo’s life due to the lack of a common denominator in the payment of his termination at the Morumbi club. Peacefully fired, the Argentine coach has yet to reach an agreement to pay off the debt. The coach threatens to go to FIFA against the club.

