The Pope: breaking the mirror of vanity and finding God in humility

“Humility alone is the path that leads us to God and, at the same time, because it leads us to Him, it also leads us to the essentials of life, to its true meaning, to the most reliable reason why life is worth living. Only humility opens us to the experience of truth, genuine joy, the knowledge that counts,” Francis said at the General Audience.

Mariangela Jaguraba – Vatican News

“The birth of Jesus” was the theme of the catechesis of Pope Francis at the General Audience this Wednesday (22/12). With Christmas just a few days away, the Holy Father recalled this “event that history cannot do without”.

“José and Maria went down from Nazareth to Bethlehem. As soon as they arrived, they immediately looked for an inn, because the birth was imminent; but unfortunately they didn’t find one, and so Maria was forced to give birth in a manger,” Francisco said. “An angel announced the birth of Jesus to simple shepherds and it was a star that showed the Magi the way to Bethlehem. The angel is a messenger of God. The star reminds us that God created light and that that Child will be “the light of world.” Pastors personify the poor of Israel, humble people who inwardly live with the awareness of their own lack. They were the first to see the Son of God made man, and this encounter changes them profoundly”, the Pope said. .

Francis recalled that “the Magi are also around the Child Jesus. They “represent the pagan peoples, in particular all those who over the centuries have sought God and set out to find him. They also represent the rich and the powerful, but only those who are not slaves to possession, who are not “possessed” by the things they think they own.”

Humility opens us to experience the truth

The Pope then underlined that “the message of the Gospels is clear: the birth of Jesus is a universal event that concerns all men”.

Dear brothers and sisters, only humility is the way that leads us to God and, at the same time, because it leads us to Him, it also leads us to the essentials of life, to its true meaning, to the most reliable reason why life is worth living. Only humility opens us to the experience of truth, genuine joy, the knowledge that counts. Without humility, we are “disconnected” from understanding God and ourselves. The Magi could have been great according to the logic of the world, but they become small, humble, and for this very reason they manage to find Jesus and recognize him. They accept the humility of seeking, of leaving, of asking, of taking risks, of making mistakes.

Ask God for the grace of humility

Francis invited all men and women to go to the Bethlehem cave to adore the Son of God made man. “Each one of us goes to the crib set up in his home, at church or wherever he is, and make an inner adoration: “I believe that you are God, that this boy is God. Please give me the grace of humility so I can understand.”

According to the Pontiff, when we approach the crib to pray, we must put on the poor and ask for the grace of humility: “Lord, may I not be proud, may I not be self-sufficient, may I not believe that I am the center of the universe. Make me humble. Give me the grace of humility. No humility ever. we will find God: we will find ourselves. Because the person who lacks humility has no horizons in front of him, he has only a mirror: he looks at himself. “

Breaking the mirror of vanity, of pride

Then, the Pope recalled “all those who do not have a religious concern, who do not pose the problem of God, or even struggle against religion, all those who are inadequately named atheists” and he repeated to them the message of the Second Vatican Council: “The Church defends that the recognition of God is in no way opposed to the dignity of man, since this dignity is founded and realized in God himself […] the Church knows perfectly well that her message is in accordance with the deepest desires of the human heart».

Finally, Francisco wished everyone “a Merry Christmas, a Merry and Holy Christmas”, and urged everyone to be aware that God comes for each one of us.

The awareness that to seek God, to find God, to accept God, humility is needed: to look with humility at the grace of breaking the mirror of vanity, of pride, of looking at ourselves. Looking at Jesus, looking at the horizon, looking at God who comes to us and touches the heart with that restlessness that leads us to hope. Merry and holy Christmas!