The return of inflation in 2021: see how rising prices affected the economy and Brazilians’ pockets | Economy

In 2021, inflation once again weighed heavily on Brazilians’ pockets — and on the economy. The generalized increase in prices was the result of a combination of negative factors: a high dollar, global oil appreciation and drought, which led to crop failure in the countryside and higher energy prices.

In the 12 months through November, the Extended Consumer Price Index (IPCA) reached 10.74%. In the month, it reached 0.95% — the highest rate for November since 2015. For 2022, the financial market forecasts inflation above 5% and the target to be exceeded for the second year in a row.

“If we add up the participation of all energy drinks [elétrica e derivados], we found almost 50% of the overall result of the IPCA”, analyzed economist André Braz, from Fundação Getulio Vargas (FGV).

In practice, inflation resulted in a drop in the population’s purchasing power, in wage readjustments without real gain and in the increase of poverty in the country. As a result, many Brazilians found it difficult to purchase essential items from the basic food basket, such as rice, beans and meat, the famous dish made.

Check out the main factors responsible for this year’s inflation below:

After skyrocketing 14% in 2020, food prices continued to rise this year and rose another 7% between January and November, according to the IBGE.

In the countryside, climatic problems contributed to the rise in prices, such as the prolonged drought and frost, which harmed important crops in the country.

“The food price shock was the most emblematic of this year. Ana Maria Braga returned to using the tomato necklace [para discutir a alta de preços em fevereiro] and the country faced a spike in the value of meat,” said Étore Sanchez, chief economist at Ativa Investimentos.

In addition, the reduced supply of cattle pressured meat prices – making the food become a spice in the dish of most Brazilians and, in extreme cases, leading people to look for bones discarded by slaughterhouses. Some supermarkets even sold animal protein with anti-theft alarm.

Some of the highest-priced foods in 2021 were chicken, eggs, beef, sugar, coffee and tomatoes. Soy oil, in turn, which doubled in price in 2020, slowed the rise.

In November, the group “Food and beverages” registered deflation (-0.04%). According to IBGE, the result is due to the cost of eating away from home (-0.25%). The most relevant falls were in the prices of long-life milk (-4.83%), rice (-3.58%) and meat (-1.38% in the month, but with an increase of 6.98% in the year ).

On the other hand, there were increases in November in the prices of onions (16.34%), ground coffee (6.87%), refined sugar (3.23%), chicken pieces (2.24%) and cheese (1 .39%).

The appreciation of the dollar against the real made imported products that arrived in Brazil more expensive, such as fuel, durable goods and a good part of the fundamental components for the industry, for example.

Exports also became more profitable and attracted domestic producers, who preferred to export the food produced here than sell it on the domestic market. In this case, the law of supply and demand applies: if there is a shortage of products and a surplus of demand, the price goes up.

It is for this reason that Brazil is experiencing a period of high inflation and low economic activity at the same time, explained André Braz, from FGV: “Demand has increased outside Brazil, causing prices to rise here as well”.

Until the last day 21, the US currency accumulated appreciation of 10.63% against the real since the beginning of the year.

One of the reasons for the soaring inflation this year was the water crisis, the worst in 91 years, as a result of low rainfall in the Southeast and Midwest region of reservoirs, which account for 70% of energy generation in the parents.

The National Electric System Operator (ONS) was forced to activate the thermoelectric plants to guarantee the supply of energy this year. Thermal plants, however, are more polluting and expensive, which increased the cost of generating energy in 2021, passed on to consumers through tariff flags.

The last banner was defined in August: the “water scarcity tariff”, which adds R$ 14.20 to bills for every 100 kW/h consumed. It is still valid in Brazil today, with the exception of low-income families.

In November, the National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel) informed that the electricity bill of consumers included in the Social Electric Energy Tariff would have a green tariff flag — the cheapest.

In the November IPCA, housing costs were again pressured by electricity (1.24%). Household spending in this segment accumulated an increase of 31.87% in the last 12 months.

The main villains of inflation in 2021 were fuels, due to the high dollar and greater global demand for oil. And those who believe that they were not affected because they do not have a car are wrong: the rise in the commodity directly affects the transport and logistics sector — influencing the costs of virtually all sectors of the economy.

The barrel is overvalued, in large part, because when the pandemic began in early 2020, the countries that export the most oil reduced production. At the time, reducing supply was a way to prevent the price of a barrel from falling too much. This year, with the resumption of activities, demand has increased, but production has not yet. What you have to buy has become more expensive and in dollars, explained economists.