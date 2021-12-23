The staggering numbers of the off-season monster cyclone

“Carnage”. This is how they describe humanitarian entities working in the areas hardest hit by super typhoon Rai that devastated part of the Philippines at the end of last week. The numbers from the disaster are staggering. At least 1.1 million people have been affected, 481,000 are homeless and 28,000 homes have been damaged. The balance of casualties and damage is expected to increase significantly in the coming days and weeks as many devastated areas have yet to be reached by authorities.

“We are facing a major humanitarian crisis,” said Ansherina Talavera, program manager for CARE Philippines. “We are seeing hundreds of thousands of people displaced, and roads and power lines destroyed. In some areas, power is not expected to return for at least a month. Access to some of the most affected areas, especially remote islands, due to the destruction of ships,” he said. “The level of devastation caused by the typhoon is truly heartbreaking,” said David Gazashvili, Director of CARE Philippines.

The official death toll in the disaster is 375, however it is expected to increase. “The house was destroyed, everything broke down,” Concepción Tumanda said as she searched the rubble of her mud-covered house on an island in the Philippines. Without holding back her tears over the ruins of her residence in the city of Loboc, the survivor of the typhoon says that “there is nothing left”.

Typhoon Rai hit the tourist island of Bohol on Thursday last week, with heavy rains and winds that tore roofs and trees. Bohol, known for its diving spots, was one of the islands most affected by the floods. At least 98 people died in the locality, said Gov. Arthur Yap. And another 16 are considered missing.

Yap pleaded with President Rodrigo Duterte to send funds to purchase food and water for desperate residents of the island, which is without electricity and communication systems. “We need food, especially rice and water,” said Giselle Toledo, whose house was destroyed by the flood. “We can’t save anything, we don’t know where to start our lives over.”

Rai also wreaked havoc on Siargao, Dinagat and Mindanao islands, where winds reached 195 km/h. Duterte declared a state of calamity in the areas affected by the typhoon and released resources to help those affected. The military sent ships, boats, aircraft and trucks to deliver food, clean water and medical equipment to the survivors. The Red Cross also distributes aid, and several foreign governments have offered millions of dollars in financial aid.

But local authorities and residents complain that help takes a long time to arrive. Long lines of people waiting with water containers were recorded on Bohol’s roads, while motorcycles lined up at gas stations. “Water is our main problem,” commented Jocelyn Escuerdo, who lost her home and is in a center for the homeless.

“The containers that the agencies have given us are not big, only five liters, so the water runs out constantly”, he declared, before stating that he only receives enough food for the day. While many people left their homes before the storm, others stayed in their homes to care for their animals, such as chickens and pigs, and also to protect their property. Some were isolated by the floods and went without food for three days, said local leader Pedro Acuna, who used a rowboat to distribute food.

The Philippine army was trying to transport water and food to islands devastated by the passage of Typhoon Rai while humanitarian organizations called for help for hundreds of thousands of displaced people. The scene is one of destruction: wooden houses have collapsed, trees have been uprooted and the electricity supply cut off on several islands. The UN cited “absolute devastation” in the areas hardest hit by the Rai, which hit the ground on Thursday in the Philippines as a super typhoon, the most potent phenomenon to hit the country this year.

“I have never seen a typhoon like this in my life,” said Catholic priest Antonieto Cabajog in Surigao, in the far north of the island of Mindanao. “Saying super is an understatement,” he added to a church-run news agency. More than 400,000 people are in shelters or in the homes of relatives, the national disaster management agency said after their homes were destroyed or badly damaged by the cyclone.

Heavy machinery, including backhoes, was also sent to clear the roads. The Red Cross is also shipping supplies to the islands of Siargao and Bohol, two tourist destinations. The organization asked for 22 million dollars to finance the emergency work. The UK offered $1 million for the effort, Canada about $2.3 million, and the European Union nearly $2 million. Other NGOs also asked for donations.

In Palawan, the last island impacted, farmers and fishermen lost their livelihoods, said Catholic priest Eugene Elivera in the provincial capital, Puerto Princesa. Many people on this island have never suffered from such a severe storm. “The challenge now is how to start again,” said the priest.

Rai hit the Philippines late as the typhoon season usually runs from July to October. Scientists warn that storms are increasingly powerful and gather strength more quickly due to global warming caused by climate change. The Philippines is among the most vulnerable countries to the phenomenon and registers the passage of nearly 20 typhoons and tropical storms each year. In 2013, Typhoon Haiyan left more than 7,300 people dead or missing, the most violent storm to hit the country.