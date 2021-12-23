‘The Voice Brasil’: see who the finalists for season 10 are! | 2021

See who the participants are looking for the title!

Gustavo Matias is a finalist for the tenth season of 'The Voice Brasil'

Gustavo is from Cruzeiro do Sul, Acre, and is 22 years old. He rocked the Semifinals by playing a movie hit, with a beautiful version of “My Heart Will Go On”, the theme song from the movie “Titanic” immortalized in the voice of Celine Dion. Review!

Gustavo Matias sings ‘My Heart Will Go On’

Bruno Fernandez is a finalist for the tenth season of 'The Voice Brasil'

He is from Rio and is 29 years old. In the Semifinal, he moved with the sound of “Nothing More (Lately)”, a version of the song by Stevie Wonder that was a success in the voice of Gal Costa. Review!

Bruno Fernandez sings ‘Nothing More’

Hugo Rafael is a finalist for the tenth season of 'The Voice Brasil'

Hugo is 35 years old and is from Sorocaba, São Paulo. The singer moved everyone when he performed the song “My Love”, by Paul McCartney, in the Semifinal. Review!

Hugo Rafael sings ‘My Love’

Gustavo Boná is a finalist for the tenth season of 'The Voice Brasil'

Gustavo is 24 years old and is from Três Rios, in Rio de Janeiro. In the Semifinal, the singer released his voice to the sound of “Avesso”, a hit by Jorge Vercillo, and once again surprised with his tuning. Review!

Gustavo Boná sings ‘Avesso’

Giuliano Eriston is a participant in the tenth season of 'The Voice Brasil'

Giuliano is 24 years old and is from Bela Cruz, Ceará. At the Semifinal, he moved with a beautiful interpretation of the song, “Sanfona Sentida”, by Dominguinhos. Review!

Giuliano Eriston sings ‘Sanfona Sentida’

