Thelma defends Ícaro Silva and talks about Tiago Leifert’s unfollow

After the controversial comment by Icarus Silva over the Big Brother Brazil, the crossed answer of the former presenter James Leifert, the actor’s counter-argument and the presenter’s unfollows on participants who didn’t support him in the middle of this bullshit, the BBB20 winner Thelma Assisi went public this Wednesday (22) to share your opinion.

Through a series of stories, Thelminha defended Icarus, putting himself in his place. “Imagine what this boy hasn’t done for years“, he said. Look:

Thelma’s statement on the case of Tiago Leifert and Ícaro Silva. Part 1 pic.twitter.com/aqGugLRGBM — Portal Thelma Assis (@thelmaportal) December 23, 2021

“Does my salary come from bowing my head, or does my salary come from what I serve?“, asked the doctor, who then stated that she identified with the actor’s argument about this specific point raised by Tiago in your answer.

“The bucket was kicked on one side and the bucket was also kicked on the other side“, he said Thelma.

The former participant also claimed to love the reality show and that it is part of her life, her story. “The BBB opened many doors for me and I will never forget“, evaluated. “i am totally grateful“he added. But she also argued that she doesn’t kiss anyone’s ass. “don’t expect this from me“. Watch:

Part 2 pic.twitter.com/Ad3NdvoT7a — Portal Thelma Assis (@thelmaportal) December 23, 2021

Unfollow by Tiago Leifert

Thelma he also took the opportunity to make it clear that he would like to talk about the unfollow received directly with James Leifert, but that you no longer have access to it. “In his speeches, he talked so much about representation, how much he learned from Babu, comb fork, right… So it’s kind of contradictory, right, following ex-BBBs that we know have a sexist face, have a racist mine, and people take the unfollow“, finished.

Watch the final snippet of the placement: