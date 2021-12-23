‘They hurt me a lot in there’, says Rico Melquiades about A Fazenda | Gabriel Perline

Play/Record Rico Melquiades was the champion of A Fazenda 13 and earned R$ 1.5 million

Rico Melquiades’ record hasn’t fallen yet. The champion of A Fazenda 13 still makes an effort to believe that he was able to reverse the cancellation he had suffered in the first half of the year, when he participated in MTV’s On Vacation with the Ex, and became the most beloved participant in the reality show on Record .

I met Rico at Simone & Simaria’s show last weekend, n Good Show, in São Paulo, and we talked a little backstage about his memorable time at A Fazenda 13. Calm and happy to be among his circle of friends, he he was frank in saying that he couldn’t wait to go home.

“They hurt me a lot inside, my friend. I know I’m not easy, but inside there were attacks all the time, my head wouldn’t settle down. I loved the opportunity to participate, I realized a dream, but it was all very difficult”, confessed the champion .

He declined to go into detail on this issue as he has not yet seen all the controversial scenes in the reality show, although he has already received a full report from his two friends and advisers, Bruno and Andrew, who were responsible for managing his social networks. during his passage through the program.

What impresses Rico the most is the fact that he managed to be loved by most viewers of the reality show on Record. This, for him, is the great victory.

“In the other reality show, people hated me. It was all recorded and they chose me to be the villain, I even understand. But it still hasn’t hit the spot. I go out on the street and people want to hug me, take a picture with me. . It seems like a dream. That didn’t happen the other time,” he said about his participation in Vacations with Ex, in the first half of this year.

Rico commented that he will try to save the R$1.5 million prize and will take advantage of the high demand from companies to earn money with campaigns on social networks. The volume, according to what we have been following here, remains intense!