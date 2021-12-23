Thiaguinho claims to have suffered a BRL 9 million blow from a businessman

Singer Thiaguinho registered an incident accusing his former manager Bruno Azevedo of embezzlement and money laundering. In the bulletin, made at the Rio de Janeiro Defrauding Police Station, on December 13, Thiaguinho said that his manager improperly transferred R$ 9 million to him between 2016 and 2021.

According to Thiaguinho, Azevedo received R$31,250 a month for the work, plus a variable amount according to the singer’s work, in addition to being the administrator of two companies of the singer, Paz & Bem e Thiago and Híbrido, entitled to profit sharing .

According to the record, the singer’s distrust began when he realized that the businessman started to buy expensive goods, such as a plane worth R$29 million and cars, which would not match his legal earnings.

According to the singer, there were successive and atypical financial transactions in the bank accounts owned by Paz & Bem and Thiago, which were supposedly destined for financial investments. In addition, there were applications called “TH Ativa”, apparently made through Híbrido. Such movements, added together, according to Thiaguinho, would reach the million dollar figure of R$ 9,318,469.19.

Ary Bergher, a lawyer for the singer’s former manager, told the column that an accounting group is raising all of its client’s income to prove the legality of profits to the Civil Police’s specialized embezzlement and money laundering group.

According to Bergher, Thiaguinho is using the State to put pressure on his client. Azevedo and his lawyer plan to go to court against the singer for slanderous accusation.

