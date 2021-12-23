Thirty years after the end of the USSR, Russia has not overcome the trauma of economic transition and the loss of power

Speaking for the last time as the leader of the Soviet Union, Mikhail Gorbachev highlighted some of his ideas about the state formed by 15 socialist republics coming to an end that night of December 25, 1991, after 69 years. More than that, it projected into the years and future leaders its convictions about the paths to be followed by the former Soviet nations, especially Russia.

“Some mistakes could have been avoided, many things could have been done better, but I’m convinced that sooner or later our common efforts will bear fruit, our nations will live in a prosperous and democratic society,” said Gorbachev, who , upon taking over as general secretary of the Communist Party of the USSR in 1985, had tried to promote political (glasnost) and economic (perestroika) reforms in the one-party system and economy under state control.

Thirty years later, the model of democracy desired by Gorbachev did not materialize, giving way to a complex political system, which brings together patterns from previous regimes and concepts created by the new leaders.

“We are still in the post-imperial period, in which the Russians have not yet gotten used to the changes brought about by the Soviet collapse, nor have they accepted the fact that it is no longer the USSR,” said Fyodor Lukyanov, editor of the foreign policy journal Russia in Global Affairs , in an interview with the Christian Science Monitor. “After all, Russia has never lived within its current borders in its history.

The turmoil that preceded the moment when the red flag was last lowered in the Kremlin served as the basis for the initial movements of the Russian Federation, for the first time a nation with leaders chosen directly by the population.

Boris Yeltsin – who had been elected president of Russia in the last days of the USSR – had a lot of political capital raised during the resistance to the attempted coup against Gorbachev in August 1991, when hardliners of the CP tried to block the reforms. There, Yeltsin, who had left the party the previous year, came to be perceived as representing those who no longer believed in the Soviet Union and wanted a transition to a new regime. That’s what he did, or at least tried to do.

— The 1990s were a period when, for the first time in history, Russia adopted and developed concepts such as the rule of law, separation of powers, real federalism. They were a moment when Russia changed its international presence, presenting itself as a country that embraced principles of international law – defined Ekaterina Mishina, visiting professor at the University of Michigan, in a seminar at the Wilson Center, in April of this year.

‘The Crazy 1990s’

But it was only a matter of time before another aspect of the sudden system change had its effects: Yeltsin inherited a broken state that had been in stagnation since the 1970s and had failed to implement the economic restructuring proposed by his enemy Gorbachev. The rapid transition to a market economy, known as shock therapy, traumatized the population.

With price liberalization, inflation soared. Privatizations did not benefit employees, increased inequality and helped to create a new class, that of the oligarchs, which would come to have great influence in the direction of Russia. Between 1992 and 1998, Russian GDP shrank by half. Life expectancy decreased by five years, from 69 to 64, between 1988 and 1994. Yeltsin’s promise that “it would be two or three years of difficulty” did not survive the worsening of the crisis, culminating in the 1998 crash, when the government devalued the ruble and declared a moratorium.

— The country has lived through a decade of recessions, as if it were in a war. Many economists say that despite the difficulties, Yeltsin made the transition to capitalism, which, on the whole, can be a good thing, but most Russians don’t think that way, they think of the trauma of the 1990s — said historian Angelo Segrillo, specialist in Russia and professor at USP.

The trauma of the “crazy 1990s,” as the period is sometimes called, helped shape those who led Russia after Yeltsin’s departure in late 1999: in this case, young Prime Minister Vladimir Putin, who took over the Presidency after a melancholy New Year’s message from the now former president, who apologized for the mistakes made and said he was “innocent” at various times.

“I want you to know, I’ve never said this before, and I want you to know now, that the pain of each of you was my pain, the pain of my heart,” Yeltsin said in resignation.

new concepts

Combined with the trauma of the transition to capitalism, the conditions that Putin encountered at the beginning of his first term paved the way for his longevity at the head of the Kremlin. The return to growth, driven by the rise in international gas and oil prices, raised the new president’s popularity ratings. Salaries and pensions were once again paid regularly. The centralization of the country’s command, reversing the idea of ​​federalization, and a quick and to some extent victorious offensive against separatists in Chechnya brought the idea that someone was “tidying the house”.

On the other hand, it was undeniable that the democratic freedom seen in the previous decade was slowly being dismantled. “Like many undemocratic regimes, Russia is an ‘informational autocracy’: it pretends to be democratic, uses targeted rather than massive repression, avoids taking the blame for killing dissidents, and allows independent press and opposition parties,” said Sergei Guriev, professor of Economic Science at Science Po, in Paris, in an article on the Russia Matters website. For him, “in recent years, Russia has become more repressive. But even so, the level of repression cannot be compared to the period before Gorbachev in the USSR”.

relationship between equals

Over the next 20 years, including four as prime minister, Putin imprinted his idea of ​​Russia’s greatness. In 2005, during his State of the Union address, he claimed that the end of the Soviet Union was the “greatest tragedy” of the 20th century. Two years later, at the Munich Security Conference, he decreed the “end” of the US-led unipolar world, putting Moscow at the center of the global political debate. In 2014, he annexed the Crimean Peninsula, punishing the former Soviet Republic of Ukraine for bringing a pro-Western government to power.

— For Putin, Russia has always been a great power, and the 1990s were a time out of the curve. In the 2000s, with the economic recovery, he saw that the West did not accept a relationship between equals and, from 2007, that was enough, the speech in Munich was a turning point, there he decided to confront the West. Until then, he was after appeasement, but then he changed his tone,” Segrillo said.

Today, the Russian economy has lost steam again, but neither that nor the democratic backlash has substantially affected Putin’s popularity. The hardships end up directed at his subordinates, like former buffer president Dmitri Medvedev, now one of Russia’s least popular politicians. With the opposition repressed and divided — one of the most notorious opponents, Alexei Navalny, is locked in a fraud suit that he claims is political — there is no name capable of standing up to Putin on an equal footing.

After the constitutional reform he promoted in 2020, he may run for at least two more presidential elections, in 2024 and 2030, and the assessment is that he would be the favorite.

“People are afraid to rock the boat, many support it with that ‘bad with it, worse without it’ idea,” Segrillo pointed out. “Some question what Alexey Navalny would be like in government without Parliament’s backing, a guy who has appeared out of nowhere and suddenly finds himself in the middle of a big mess. There is the fear of a return to the 1990s times.

At the same time, the historian believes that Putin can opt for a safer path: finding a credible successor and keeping control behind the scenes, especially in the Armed Forces.

“Putin knows the history of Russia, knows the history of strong men who, when they die, immediately put the country in a state of ‘Smuta’,” Segrillo said, using the Russian term for “trouble” used in the transition of power after death in 1598 of Theodorus I, heir of Ivan the Terrible, which culminated in the arrival of the Romanovs on the throne in 1613.