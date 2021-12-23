This is the new notice that the WhatsApp app wants to make clear to users – Metro World News Brasil

The WhatsApp messaging app is always working on new features, whether big or small.

And as detailed by the specialized website WABetaInfo, the app will soon feature a new visual addition: indicators for end-to-end encryption.

Chats and calls are encrypted end-to-end, so they always come between you and the people and group you choose.

WhatsApp wants to remind you that the app is a safe place to talk to your friends and family, so they plan to feature two indicators in a future update.

WhatsApp is working on indicators for end-to-end encryption! Your chats, calls, status updates are encrypted end-to-end and WhatsApp is planning to add two new indicators in a future update.https://t.co/gSkZcfhhBR — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) December 20, 2021

As you can see from a screenshot, WhatsApp will add new indicators in the Status and Calls section, letting you know that your status updates, personal and group calls are always encrypted end-to-end, and that will never change.

WhatsApp is also planning to add the same notice in the chats section.

The modification, with a focus on privacy, will be available for Android and iOS systems.

Also according to the information, the change will be released soon to all users. check out: