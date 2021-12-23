Tiago Leifert stops following ex-BBBs after they support Ícaro Silva | celebrities



Tiago Leifert and Ícaro Silva – Internet Reproduction

Tiago Leifert and Ícaro SilvaInternet Playback

Published 12/22/2021 20:50

Rio – The fuss between Tiago Leifert and Ícaro Silva won yet another chapter. The presenter stopped following some famous people who liked the actor’s post this Wednesday. Among them are: Manu Gavassi, Babu Santana and Thelminha, all former participants of TV Globo’s ‘Big Brother Brasil’.

After the reversal in Leifert, Icarus gained support from several famous people. “Ah Icarus, it’s really cool to live at the same time as you! I love you… and yes, they’ll never understand!”, said Rafael Zulu. “I love you my love!”, published Giovanna Ewbank. “I love you Ícaro! You are extraordinary,” said Paula Lima. Other artists such as Emanuelle Araújo, Sérgio Guizé, Samantha Schmutz, Yanna Lavigne, Kiko Mascarenhas, Renato Góes also spoke in favor of the actor.

It is worth remembering that it all started when Ícaro Silva criticized ‘Big Brother Brasil’ and was attacked by Tiago Leifert and several other famous people. This Wednesday, the actor reversed the presenter. In a long text, he talked about the fact that Tiago was bothered by his position, but he did not manifest himself in several other controversial situations in the reality, such as cases of racism.