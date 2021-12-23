Tiago Leifert stops following ex-BBBs on Instagram after they support Ícaro Silva

The exchange of barbs between James Leifert and Icarus Silva on the internet it gained another chapter. After the actor made an open letter on the social network in which he detonates the former presenter of “Big Brother Brazil” and the reality show, Leifert stopped following some ex-BBBs on Instagram who agreed with Ícaro.

Among them are: Babu Santana, Thelma Assis, Grazi Massafera and Manu Gavassi.

This Wednesday (22), Ícaro Silva used his social networks to explain the comment he made about “BBB”, which ended up generating controversy. The actor even countered Tiago Leifert, who said that the network “pays his salary” and that he should look for jobs elsewhere.

See in full:

“Hi Brasilzão, good morning! I take advantage of my reply to @tiagoleifert’s letter here to talk to all of you. First thing: thanks for the loving messages of support! The rhetoric of hate is not new in this country and in recent years we have seen what polarization is capable of, so I am not shocked by the sewage that flows from the disagreement of others. Thank you very much for taking care”, began Ícaro.

“Important things to say: I deeply respect the trajectory of those who were on reality shows and knew how to push themselves towards their dreams. As much as I am not enthusiastic about the entertainment that realities of this type provide, I do not even have the moral capacity to question who, for their own reasons, embarks on this proposal. I’ve participated in 3 reality shows and one of them, the ‘Show dos Famosos’ (very high quality entertainment), was decisive for my career”, he continued. “If ‘Hunger Games’ or ‘Round 6’, for example, were real-life entertainment products and I said they were both a nasty slaughterhouse and sub-human I would never be attacking Katniss Everdeen or Seong Gi Hun, because they each have their own reasons to be in a race for money/status. My opinion, expressed, I confess, with some anger concerns the culture of human exposure and exploitation to the extreme of which the realities of confinement survive, but very much also the low morals of the ‘press’ gossip, which insists on using my name for propagate fake news”. “One way or another, my goal was achieved: to deny the rumors that I would be at the BBB. At the beginning of the year I have beautiful and special projects that I will soon share with you and I don’t want to be a victim of parasitic speculation on this type of vehicle, although there is an audience to consume them. I was dramatic and intense in the way I expressed myself and for that I apologize to my mother, sister and my friends who were extremely concerned about the onslaught of hatred from social media. I conclude by deeply thanking my ‘Ex-bbbs’ friends who called me or sent me messages of support and understanding. Only those who live ‘show business’ know. Kiss!”, he finished.

know more

+ One twin went vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ Reincarnation in history: an age-old belief



+ Young man records the moment when a woman dies without knowing it was her mother

+ GO: Young man dies of electrical discharge when using cell phone he was charging

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ CNH: See what you need to know for application and renewal

+ Alligator video surfing in Florianopolis goes viral on the internet

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship wreck in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ US agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media

