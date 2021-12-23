Tiago Leifert stops following ex-BBBs who liked Ícaro Silva’s text for him

The controversy caused by Ícaro Silva calling “BBB” mediocre has gained new chapters. On Wednesday, the actor countered Tiago Leifert, who said that the reality show probably paid his salary. Icaro’s response reverberated on the internet and was supported by several celebrities, including ex-BBBs. And it seems that Leifert didn’t like the approval of some people of the text that the artist directed to him. The former presenter of the show stopped following on social networks who liked what the actor wrote.

Instagram gossip profiles monitored Leifert’s Instagram profile after Icaro’s text and saw the former “BBB” presenter unfollow Manu Gavassi (“BBB20”), Thelma Assis (“BBB20”), Babu Santana ( “BBB20”) and Grazi Massafera (“BBB4”).

Involved in the controversy, Thelma decided to give her opinion on Instagram.

“When I saw the BBB’s ‘mediocre entertainment’ post I said: ‘Damn it, you kicked the bucket, huh?’ , which is to practice empathy. I was thinking, ‘Why did he say that? Did he kick the bucket like that?’ And then I put myself in his shoes and I thought: ‘Man, imagine what a rush this boy hasn’t done in years, even more so being a black actor, the amount of no he must have heard no,” she said.

Despite disagreeing with the way the actor spoke about the program, the doctor claims to have identified with Icarus’ argument after Leifert stated that the reality show paid his salary.

“It hit, because in 2021 to hear this is to put yourself in a place of white privilege that doesn’t just hurt for Icarus, that doesn’t just hurt for me, it hurts for a lot of people, because a lot of people still hear that. So, you want to to say that if I’m inside a company I can’t criticize anything because my salary comes from there”, she questioned.

She later commented on Leifert’s unfollow.

“I think that in his speeches, he talked so much about representativeness, about how much he learned from Babu, with the comb fork, so it’s kind of contradictory to follow ex-BBBs that we know… have a sexist face, have a racist mine, and we here, take the unfollow, but that’s what I said, if you’re waiting for me to kiss my ass, sorry. Super respect, super thanks, but no,” declared Thelma.

Babu also commented on the case in a podcast on Wednesday.

“The first time I read (Icaro’s post), I felt offended, I thought Tiago would have done well in his answer, but when I see the content of his answer, I think he is wrong. I think he is wrong in the content, because he is it’s Leifert, not Tiago Marinho. So, in his content there’s an issue that I think is also exceeded. I think they both exceeded themselves,” says the artist.

The actor, however, made a point of saying that he did not agree with the way that Icaro spoke of “BBB”.

“I also have a history. There are professionals there who are developing that. They have to be respected and I have to respect other people’s opinions. ‘BBB’ is the most successful program on Brazilian TV, but there are people who don’t like it. Let’s go. opine without attacking. I disagree with Ícaro when he said ‘Big Boster’ and I disagree with Leifert when he says he paid Ícaro’s salary. Simple as that. And I wish them both well,” he concludes.

Also speaking was Marina Ruy Barbosa, who liked both Leifert’s answer and Icaro’s.

“I love Tiago. I think he’s one of the nicest, real and generous people in this artistic milieu. Besides, I’m a fan of his work since beeem before the BBB. I’ve also known Ícaro since I was a child, even TV Globinho we’ve already performed together and also I have enormous affection, admiration and respect for him. Apart from the giant actor that he is”, pondered Ruy Barbosa, who added: “So, I just wanted to ask them to stop putting people on one side or the other in this story. No. it’s a competition. And no one has to hate Tiago to like Icarus, nor hate Icarus to like Tiago. Stop!”