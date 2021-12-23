Tiago Leifert stops following ex-BBBs who supported Ícaro Silva; see the list!

Apparently, the bullshit between James Leifert and Icarus Silva it hasn’t come to an end yet and it ended up involving other people! After the actor responded to the former “BBB” presenter, he gained the approval of some friends, actors and also ex-BBBs. Leifert assimilated the blow and gave unfollow in the ex-participants of the reality show who expressed their support for Ícaro.

Read more:

According to some gossip profiles on Instagram and Twitter, James Leifert Stop following Manu Gavassi (“BBB20”), Thelma Assisi (“BBB20”), Babo Santana (“BBB20”), Grazi Massafera (“BBB4”) and Danrley Ferreira (“BBB19”). All manifest, in some way, in favor of Icarus this Monday afternoon (22), through the Instagram.

He also unfollowed Danrley and Grazy Massafera. — Central A Fazenda (@CentralReaIity) December 22, 2021

After Ícaro’s rejoinder, the former BBB presenter did not comment on the matter again (so far). However, in its publication, Leifert also received support from several ex-BBBs as Vivian Amorim, Ana Clara, Bil Araújo, Felipe Prior, Emily Araujo, Elana Valenária, between others. Will this mess come to an end before “BBB22” debuts?

Ícaro Silva answers a “letter” from Tiago Leifert: “It’s my delivery that pays my salary”

It took a while, but it came that way. This Wednesday afternoon (22) Icarus Silva spoke about the “letter” of James Leifert regarding your recent statement about the “BBB”. The actor called the reality show “mediocre entertainment” after considering his participation and was attacked by the former presenter of the reality show through a text on social networks. Now, it’s his turn to speak up — and he did it with class.

Read Icarus’ complete answer in full:

“Hello Tiago!! I read your letter and was positively touched by the contemplation of your time. I imagine that to have written a text like this (which did not happen in the cases of racism, religious intolerance, misogyny, homophobia and sexual abuse in the program you presented) it is because I actually crossed you, which sincerely flatters me as an artist. Impressive how there are things that pass and others that interrupt our peace, right?

My vanity fades a little, however, when I see that his retort is based on the common boy’s monetary fetish. I’ve known a lot of kids in my life who framed their opinions in the systematic logic of money. Boys with nothing special. Not talent, not good looks, not anything, but they had the right looks and submission, and a relative in the right place, you know? I think you know. So let’s go to the points in your letter?

First: I never talked about realities, in the plural. I love and consume several of them, so deepen your interpretation of the text, so as not to generalize my opinion. Second: “being an adult” and an artist in the media environment is precisely being aware of the country’s cultural deficiencies and contributing in some way to remedy them. If I work at the station you left for, it’s because it is as plural as the Brazilian state and it houses (I’m impressed that you haven’t noticed) in a way, both those who are in the right place, and those who were born with the “correct” surname.

And the third and most important point to be repeated in your letter: possibly you will never understand this, but for a black person who wants to be highlighted, hired or employed, they need to be really EXCELLENT. So there’s no way you’re paying my salary, James. If it weren’t for my talent, my history, my trajectory, a daily fight and this pretty face, I don’t think I would even be alive.

It’s my delivery that pays my salary. I imagine running shoes are comfortable, but I literally had to put on high heels, a leotard, a wig and perform as the greatest entertainment diva in history to get the country to START looking at me. And that’s because I already had a 22-year career at the time. It’s just that my father is a civil servant, you know? I don’t think you know.

Overall, I hear you’re dealing with personal issues. I really want light and protection in your life and I think it would be wise to focus there on “interrupting your peace”.

Go steady and happy new year.

Sincerely, Icarus.“.

Did you like this article? Click here to read more Oh My God! by POPline. There are lists, trivia, virals, celebs, k-pop, reality shows and much more about pop culture!