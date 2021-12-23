Tiago Leifert suffers attacks of hatred after arguing with Ícaro Silva

The debate between Tiago Leifert and Ícaro Silva about “BBB”, with the right to personal criticism, made the presenter suffer attacks of an anti-Semitic nature on social networks. Some people offended James as a Jew, in addition to expanding attacks on the Jewish community at large with curses.

The report of splash he spoke about the matter with lawyer Fernando Lottenberg, who is a commissioner of the Organization of American States (OAS) for monitoring and combating anti-Semitism.

According to Lottenberg, some of the manifestations of violence against Leifert published on Twitter violate law 7,716, which defines crimes resulting from race or color, as well as those based on ethnicity or religion. Article 20, for example, stipulates as a crime “to practice, induce or incite discrimination or prejudice based on race, color, ethnicity, religion or national origin”.

He notes that comments like these provoke a wave of anger. Regarding anti-Semitism, Lottenberg says that some measures can be taken to curb the growth of hatred against the Jewish people: “I believe that, on the one hand, education about who the Jews are, which has already happened based on this kind of prejudice. , with tragic consequences”.

“On the other hand, a combination of self-regulation and public regulation of providers and platforms, to prevent the spread of this type of hate speech [nas redes sociais]”he says.

We must try to prevent the anti-Semitic discourse from becoming something socially acceptable, amidst identity guidelines that are gaining strength around the world. – Fernando Lottenberg, OAS Commissioner.

“Jew, right?”

One of the comments that had the most repercussions on Twitter was the profile @kausilvaviolin, which deleted the account on the social network after the post went viral. The text read: “On the controversy with James Leifert: Jew, right? (Excuse me nice Jews I know. That’s not up to you.”

Hours later, Karen returned to Twitter and posted an apology letter. “In an impulsive act I tweeted generalizing stereotypes to an entire community […] As a black woman, I know the pain that racism causes and I recognize the suffering of a people who have been persecuted and tortured throughout history.”

Doctoring in Literary and Cultural Studies at the University of São Paulo (USP) and Director of the Brazil-Israel Institute, social scientist Daniel Douek points out that, in Brazil, “this type of discourse is a symptom of the fact that Jewishness has been perceived, increasingly, as a symbol of whiteness”.

This is dangerous – Daniel Douek, director of the Brazil-Israel Institute.

“Because stereotypes are created that generalize a diverse community of people, also leading to identity erasures, such as that of black Jews themselves”, says the social scientist.

Douek emphasizes that racism and anti-Semitism have different implications in Brazil. On the other hand, he states that “they are social phenomena that share the same roots, based on arbitrarily constructed markings and hierarchies. Their confrontation therefore depends on permanent deconstruction”.

The anti-Semitic attacks on Tiago Leifert take place amid the growth of neo-Nazi groups in Brazil and in the world, with the increase of inquiries in apology for Nazism in the Federal Police. A week ago, neo-Nazi groups were targets of an operation by the Civil Police and the Public Ministry of Rio in seven states of the country after allegations of discrimination on social networks.

Until the publication of the report, Leifert had not been reached to comment on whether he intends to file a lawsuit for the offenses he received. If so, the text will be updated. The presenter is of Jewish descent on his father’s side. At his wedding to Daiana Garbin in 2012, he performed a ceremony with rites in the Catholic and Jewish tradition.