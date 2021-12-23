Ticiane Pinheiro is shocked by Ana Hickmann’s gift: “All my salary”

the presenter Titian Pine was surprised by a lavish gift from Ana Hickmann at the family record, a traditional end-of-the-year special broadcast by the São Paulo broadcaster.

This Tuesday (22), she received a very luxurious gift signed by a trendy designer.

Hickmann presented his colleague with a pair of Vicky Shimmer Sandal sandals, designed by Alexander Burman. The “treat” doesn’t cost less than R$2.3 thousand.

“Guys! What a beautiful thing. All my salary is in that shoe”, said the blonde when receiving the gift, which was also accompanied by an affectionate note. The piece has an Italian leather sole and a high heel lined in suede fabric.

“Every princess deserves a romantic night with her prince. In addition to the sandals, I want to present you and Caesar with a romantic dinner. You choose the location. I love you.”, said Ana Hickmann. Cute, right?

Look:

UNUSUAL GIFT

The expected participation of the actress Camila Queiroz in the traditional secret friend of the Fantastic this Monday night (20) quickly became one of the most talked about issues by the public on social networks.

As a joke, she took the singer Gloria Groove, one of the highlights of the year. She gave away a work of conceptual art and explained that it symbolizes someone who has surpassed himself.

“Her title is Travessia. Each pin on this one represents an experience that is piercing but also protecting. Did you manage to understand the concept she described? It certainly has everything to do with my story, with my trajectory”, said the singer with emotion.