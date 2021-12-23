Tired of being robbed, car owners decide to help thieves with a different strategy

Abhishek Pratap

Residents of the Oakland and San Francisco (USA) region decided to create a different strategy to reduce break-ins and robberies in vehicles parked on city streets.

From now on, doors, windows and even the trunk are not only open, but wide open.

This way, it is easier to see that there are no material goods inside the car, preventing damage to windows, windshields and locks.

To the local press, citizens complained about the theft rate having more than doubled and, since then, no one has been able to park cars in the streets with peace of mind.

“Imagine having to clean your car and leave it open in public, just so people don’t break their windows. Oakland is sad, we look like a fool,” said one.

Even the police in the region unburdened themselves about the case.

“That [a estratégia] it doesn’t really surprise me,” said Drennon Lindsey, acting deputy chief of police for Oakland.

The official also reinforces that the ‘crime professionals’ are more specialized in the area.

“Even if you think about putting the laptop in the trunk, if it’s on, they have the technology to detect it in the car,” he said.

Former deputy chief of the region, Garret Tom, who has more than 40 years in the police area, confessed that he had never experienced anything like it.

“We are at a different time. It’s unbelievable,” he told KGO-TV.

